Japan to nominate ancient tombs in Osaka for World Heritage

The Japanese government has decided to nominate ancient tumulus clusters in Osaka Prefecture as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site candidate for 2019.
The government will submit a letter of recommendation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization by Feb 1, with an eye on the Mozu-Furuichi Kofungun, one of the largest ancient tombs in Japan, being registered in the spring of 2019.
The International Council on Monuments and Sites, or ICOMOS, a UNESCO advisory panel, will inspect the site in September this year to decide whether to recommend the tumulus clusters before final consideration by the World Heritage Committee.
The tumulus clusters stretch from the Mozu area, currently the city of Sakai, to the Furuichi area, now the cities of Habikino and Fujiidera. They are considered a representative example of ancient Japanese construction techniques and culture.
Among 89 existing tumuli in southern Osaka Prefecture, 49 well-preserved tombs built between the late 4th century and late 5th century will comprise the recommended clusters.
The clusters include Daisen Kofun, or the burial mound of the Emperor Nintoku, one of the three largest tombs in the world along with the tomb of Qin Shi Huang in China and the pyramid of King Khufu in Egypt, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Daisen Kofun is about 486 meters long and its front part is roughly 307 meter wide.
Local authorities first proposed the tumulus clusters as candidates to the Agency for Cultural Affairs in September 2007. They were picked for nomination by a government panel in July last year.
World Heritage site screenings are held every year and the World Heritage Committee is set to review natural and cultural candidate sites this year in Bahrain from June 24 to July 4.
The Japanese candidate sites for this year include Christian sites in the southwestern prefectures of Nagasaki and Kumamoto and a natural site comprising Amami-Oshima and the Tokunoshima islands in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima, the northern part of the main island of Okinawa, and Iriomote Island, also belonging to Okinawa Prefecture.© KYODO
19 Comments
Login to comment
Alfie Noakes
Classic Kyodo article, not a single mention of the ongoing battle between Japan's archaeologists, who are banned from these sites, and the IHA which oversees them.
"It is commonly held to have been built for the late Emperor Nintoku, Japan's 16th ruler, but some archaeologists have questioned this. The controversy has also raised sensitive questions about the ethnic origins of the imperial family.
Some academics believe early Japanese rulers intermarried with people from regions that now form Korea and China. This would contradict the official version of Japanese history, which draws an unbroken line of emperors back to the mythical Jimmu in 660BC".
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/japan-mozu-furuichi-kofun-group-unesco-world-heritage-secrets-osaka-sakai-fukidera-habikino-emperors-a7917781.html
JeffLee
The tombs are fascinating, but not for the reasons the Japanese authorities want everyone to believe. They potentionally hold a key to shedding light of Japanese civilization's origins. But if Japan insists on covering up their true archaelogical value, then the UNESCO designation should be rejected.
BTW, 4th, 5th century AD isn't really "ancient." Japan never had an ancient civilzation, despite the mythology, which lots of people still seem to believe!.
Luddite
UNESCO should tell them to get lost.
toshiko
I think Japan should create own ancient culture site. There are many kofun site areas all oover in Japan. Beside that, Ryukyu, Hokkaido, and everywhere in Japan. UN do excellent but there are tooo many in Japan.
jcapan
Alfie, great article and one that reveals Kyodo for the prolefeed it is.
kohakuebisu
A heritage site being promoted as interesting, but not interesting enough that we ask any difficult questions. Go, look, and pay your bit of the 1 billion USD a year they're trying to make off this. That's the (surely inflated) number in Alfie's article.
I lived near Osaka for 10 years. I went all over Kansai to see various places, but never went to the kofun. Is there any kind of visitor experience there, beyond looking across a large pond thing at some trees? The aerial view means nothing to those stuck on the ground. You might as well sit at home and look at it on Google.
Dukeleto
They should just submit the whole of Japan as a World Heritage site and be done with.
powderb
There is a Ph.D thesis here begging to be researched:
Japanese source of pride: Four Seasons and World Heritage Sites, which is the greater good.
Pukey2
Yes, the first thing that entered my mind when I read the headline was exactly what the other posters were thinking. How can you submit these tombs to UNESCO when you won't even let people see them? Yeah, sure, Amaterasu and all that stuff.
cucashopboy
Alfie Noakes - interesting article, thanks for posting that.
'Embarrassing secrets'. Akihito has made no secrets of the Korean ancestry of the imperial line and helped warm Japan-Korea relations before the 2002 World Cup jointly held by them by acknowledging them. If he's not embarrassed about it, then the rest of Japan shouldn't be.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/dec/28/japan.worlddispatch
wanderlust
Does anyone visit these places, just because they have a UNESCO WCH designation? I've traveled all over the country, and never considered a World Heritage Site as a 'must-see' at my destination. If anything, it's a 'stay away from there' feeling!
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Japanese denying their ancient Korean heritage are as ridiculous as Brits who deny their Celtic, Saxon, Roman, Viking and Norman origins. UNESCO should tell Japan to get lost until there is full and free access to these sites by archeologists.
pacint
UNESCO is about preserving cultural and historical sites, not about exploiting them by tourists. The status is also not permanent as many sites have been removed after alterations, etc
Add in that tourism also has destroyed many sites due to exploitation.
nandakandamanda
Perhaps with 外圧 Gaiatsu pressure the tombs' seals will be broken and the 'archaeology first' side might just win the tug-of-war, regardless of whether ICOMOS awards UNESCO World Heritage status or not.
Goodlucktoyou
If I’m an off the track backpacker, I might sneak out such insignificant places, just to avoid tourist sites.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Just make Japan a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, they are so unique after all.
nandakandamanda
Kobe, as Dukeleto said above...
AgentX
Whether you could call it a civilization or not is open to debate, but there is evidence that the Jomon were here as far back as the last ice-age. The Jomon also came from the Asian continent while Japan was still connected via ice-bridges and land tracts. The Jomon lived peacefully right up until the Yayoi came across from Korea and started cultivating the land, swallowing the Jomon DNA and way of life as time went on. At the same time, waves of Yayoi kept coming across from Korea. They became present-day Japanese. Strains of Jomon DNA remain in some modern Japanese today but it is largely Korean/Chinese DNA.
Jomon history is under-represented because of the Chinese/Korean roots which is sad because it is some of the oldest history in the world. Instead we only hear about history from times when there was an Emperor and onwards. It's quite a skewed image of ancient Japan.
shogun36
Are people from other countries as excited about World Heritage sites as Japanese people are? Or is it mainly a Japanese topic of interest. I honestly never heard about these sites before I lived in Japan, and now I hear news about them at least once a month I think.