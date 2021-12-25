Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to offer free cervical cancer vaccines to women who missed jabs

0 Comments
TOKYO

The health ministry will provide free vaccines against cervical cancer to women who missed a chance to get shots after the government, in a decision since reversed, stopped actively promoting inoculation in 2013 following reports of adverse reactions.

The free vaccines against the human papillomavirus which causes cervical cancer will be provided to women born between April 1997 and March 2006 over three years from next April.

The measure follows the ministry's decision in November to resume in April the active promotion of the free inoculation program targeting schoolgirls.

The HPV vaccines are universally recognized as safe, with the World Health Organization setting a global target for the 2020-2030 period of 90 percent of girls being inoculated by age 15.

However, many women in Japan failed to receive shots as they were not aware of the free inoculation scheme covering girls aged 11 to 16 after the government stopped sending notices following reports of adverse reactions such as lasting pain.

The three-year relief measures will target women beyond the age of eligibility for the free inoculation, with the oldest being those in their mid-20s.

In the run-up to the resumption of the free inoculation scheme's active promotion, the ministry will strengthen medical and consultation services for those who developed adverse reactions after receiving shots and prepare leaflets to share the latest scientific knowledge about the vaccines.

In Japan, about 11,000 women develop cervical cancer and some 2,800 die of the disease annually, according to the ministry.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo