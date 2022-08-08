Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to offer Omicron COVID shot to at least twice-vaccinated people

1 Comment
TOKYO

A new COVID-19 vaccine considered effective against the Omicron variant will be available in Japan to all people who have completed at least two COVID inoculations from as early as mid-October, the government said Monday.

The bivalent vaccine, so named for its combination of ingredients deriving from existing COVID-19 shots and from the Omicron variant's BA.1 subtype, has been reported to provide some increase in neutralizing antibodies against the BA.5 subtype currently prevalent across the country.

The plan was approved by a health ministry panel at a time when Japan is experiencing a seventh wave of infections fueled by the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant, with its daily cases hitting an all-time high of about 250,000 last Wednesday.

The ministry also said it will include children aged 5 to 11 among those subject to nonbinding calls to actively consider vaccination from a public health perspective.

If the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare formally authorizes new COVID-19 vaccines under development by U.S. pharmaceutical giants Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., they could be imported to the country in September.

Pfizer said Monday it submitted an application with the ministry for approval of its vaccine designed to respond to the Omicron variant. Moderna is expected to do the same in the near future.

In Europe, applications for approval are already complete for the same bivalent vaccines Japan is considering using, and preparations for additional vaccinations from the fall onward are going ahead in each country.

Conversely, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recommended that drugmakers develop vaccines that include BA.5 subtype components.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Some increase, what for a couple of weeks? What a shambles and a blatant money grab.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If at first you don't succeed, try and try and try again. 5th time lucky soon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog