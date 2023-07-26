Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to open hotline for male sex victims

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government plans to open a hotline for male sex victims possibly in September as part of emergency steps unveiled Wednesday, with Japan's top male talent agency hit by sexual abuse claims surfacing against its late founder Johnny Kitagawa.

The temporary helpline will be established specifically for men and boys, as the government believes male sex victims could often be reluctant to bring forward their cases amid a lack of understanding over the issue among the public.

The government will also offer a consultation service with lawyers with expertise in issues arising in the arts and entertainment sectors.

The emergency measures, which are intended to prevent sex abuse of minors and young adults, were decided at a meeting of relevant ministries and agencies.

Masanobu Ogura, the meeting's chairman and minister in charge of policies related to children, said that "child sexual abuse can easily go undetected and leave people suffering long-term trauma."

"We will put measures into action, starting from those we can apply immediately," he said.

The government will also consider law revisions that would require reporting of sexual abuses, including acts deemed indecent, to authorities in nursery schools and elsewhere, and strengthen measures against cases by individuals who take advantage of their stronger positions in workplace and through kinship ties.

The latest development came as some former members of Johnny & Associates Inc have recently come forward to claim they were molested by Kitagawa, one of the Japanese entertainment industry's most revered figures. He died in 2019 at the age of 87.

The allegations surrounding Kitagawa have garnered international attention after the BBC aired a documentary in March about the sex abuse scandal that included interviews with alleged victims.

In response to the scandal and calls for changes to the law, the government established the ministerial meeting in June, and had planned to come up with concrete measures by mid-July.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel