national

Japan to order nationwide disinfection against bird flu outbreak

TOKYO

The government on Wednesday called for disinfections of poultry farms across the country to contain an outbreak of bird flu, national broadcaster NHK said.

"The need for vigilance is stronger than in usual years," chief government spokesman Katsunobu Kato was quoted by NHK as saying after meeting with other government officials.

Bird flu has been detected at six prefectures since last month in Japan's worst outbreak in more than four years. Bird flu has also been spreading rapidly in Europe, putting the poultry industry on alert.

Watch out for rising prices at KFC! Christmas in Japan just isn't Christmas in Japan without that junk food.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

