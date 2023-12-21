Japan to partially lift ban on ride-hailing services from April

The Japanese government has decided to partially lift a ban on ride-hailing services to address a nationwide shortage of taxi drivers, with the changes to come into effect from April.

The partial lifting will allow drivers with a standard license to offer taxi services using their own vehicle in areas and times when taxis are in short supply, on the condition they are under the management of a taxi company.

A full lifting on a ban on ride-hailing services such as Uber that directly connects private car owners with individuals seeking transportation, is still under discussion, with a decision to be made by June next year.

Data from ride-hailing apps and radio taxis will identify areas and times with a shortage of taxis, with customers able to request rides through the apps.

For safety, taxi companies will be liable for vehicle maintenance and transportation, with their eligibility to operate ride-hailing services subject to approval by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The government will consider flexible contracts in addition to standard employment contracts for drivers, with details to be finalized by the end of March.

It also plans to significantly shorten the training period for a license to provide driver services from fiscal 2024, and make the exam available in 20 languages to encourage more foreign workers to become taxi drivers.

