Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to promote bike sharing for eco-friendly society

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government has approved a plan to promote bicycle sharing, aiming to help create an environment-friendly society and to improve people's health.

The promotion plan, endorsed at a cabinet meeting, includes policies to double the number of designated bicycle parking spots to 1,700, where shared bikes can be borrowed, and to set up 40 model cycling routes with maintenance services offered alongside the street, by 2020.

The government hopes promotion of bike sharing will help reduce heavy traffic jams in the metropolitan area by the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

With the use of bike sharing by foreign visitors in mind, the government also aims to construct bike lanes and parking facilities, hoping to attract international cycling competitions.

The plan was required by a law enacted in 2016.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Work, Fun, and Many Memories: My One Special Month at Tokyo American Club

Savvy Tokyo

9 Onsen in Hokkaido Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Get Behind the Wheel of a Lucrative Career in Japan with Military Auto Source

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Hopes and Dreams: Japan at the World Cup 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mirai no Mori: Empowering Marginalized Youth In The Outdoors

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa