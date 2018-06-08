Japan to promote bike sharing for eco-friendly society

The Japanese government has approved a plan to promote bicycle sharing, aiming to help create an environment-friendly society and to improve people's health.

The promotion plan, endorsed at a cabinet meeting, includes policies to double the number of designated bicycle parking spots to 1,700, where shared bikes can be borrowed, and to set up 40 model cycling routes with maintenance services offered alongside the street, by 2020.

The government hopes promotion of bike sharing will help reduce heavy traffic jams in the metropolitan area by the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

With the use of bike sharing by foreign visitors in mind, the government also aims to construct bike lanes and parking facilities, hoping to attract international cycling competitions.

The plan was required by a law enacted in 2016.

