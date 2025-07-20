 Japan Today
national

Japan to promote sign language with new law ahead of Deaflympics

TOKYO

Japan's central and local governments are required under a new law to take steps to promote the use of sign language, aiming to build momentum ahead of hosting the Deaflympics in November.

The law took effect on June 25 following the approval in parliament of legislation drafted by cross-party lawmakers. It marks the first time Japan has enacted a law specifically on sign language, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

Calling the legislation "historic," the Japanese Federation of the Deaf said in a statement it is "deeply moved" when thinking of the predecessors who worked tirelessly to raise awareness of sign language.

Protecting sign language will "shine a light on the future of deaf and hard of hearing people," it said.

The law requires the national and local governments to take necessary steps to improve environments that ensure reasonable accommodations for learning and using sign language.

The governments must take steps to preserve and develop sign language culture, including in areas such as theater and traditional arts, and to deepen public understanding. The state is also required to adopt fiscal measures to fund these efforts.

The governments are also urged to assign teachers or staff proficient in sign language to ensure that students who need it can receive an education.

According to the federation, ordinances promoting sign language have been enacted in 40 prefectures and approximately 550 municipalities.

The legislation comes ahead of Japan's first time hosting the Deaflympics, an international sporting event for deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes, to be held in Tokyo and other areas, with around 6,000 athletes and officials expected from 70 to 80 countries and regions.

