Gov't to help arrange substitute nurseries after COVID closures

The Japanese government will provide financial support to help local governments arrange substitute facilities to look after children if their nurseries close due to coronavirus infections, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry will introduce an exception to regular rules so community centers and children's centers will be allowed to accept children from nurseries even when there are not enough licensed carers for the number of children they look after, according to a set of new COVID-19 measures announced by the ministry.

Given the recent spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant at nurseries, the ministry also temporarily recommends children at nurseries to wear facial masks when possible, although it does not unilaterally require them to do so or recommend it for those aged under 2.

The changes come as a record high 777 nurseries approved by municipal governments in 43 of Japan's 47 prefectures were closed as of Tuesday, up 133 from the previous week. While the ministry urges nurseries to stay open in principle even amid the pandemic, it is up to local governments to decide whether to temporarily close them when children and staff are infected with the virus.

"We need to avoid a situation in which infections spread at nurseries and elsewhere, making it difficult to continue our social and economic activities," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a regular news conference.

The new measures also include simplifying procedures for parents to apply for subsidies when they are forced to take leave from work to look after children due to closures of nurseries and schools.

Previously, individuals had to obtain confirmation from their employer that they were allowed to take special leave over such closures, but there were cases in which they were denied.

Under the new measures, labor offices will check whether a leave of absence has been given after an application had been filed.

On the medical front, the government will increase subsidies for medical institutes that dispatch nurses to elderly facilities so that residents at such facilities will be able receive treatment there.

It will also strengthen the emergency medical system and facilitate the transfer of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized but later recovered to local medical institutes without hospital beds specifically allocated to COVID patients.

The government will also facilitate giving booster shots to nursery staff as well as users and staff of elderly facilities.

On Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan is aiming to speed up its inoculation drive to administer 1 million booster shots per day in the latter half of February.

New cases exceeded 100,000 a day nationwide for the first time last week, but only 5.9 percent of Japan's population of 125 million or about 7.47 million people have received a third shot since the beginning of December as of Monday, according to the government.

