Japan to propose resuming commercial whaling at IWC meeting in Sept

Japan is set to propose resuming commercial whaling of some species at a meeting of the International Whaling Commission in September.
Tokyo is targeting certain types of whales whose numbers are relatively abundant such as minke whales for the proposal, but it remains uncertain whether it can secure support from members of the IWC that are split over whaling.
Tuesday's approval by the Liberal Democratic Party came amid emerging calls from some government officials and ruling party lawmakers that Japan should weigh withdrawal from the IWC.
Their criticism is directed at the divisive and what they see as dysfunctional nature of the international body, with one ruling party source saying, "We are not going to drag this out."
At the meeting from Sept 10 to 14 in Brazil, to be chaired by Japanese government representative Joji Morishita, Japan plans to make a packaged proposal that also calls for easing of the IWC's decision-making rules, a plan seen as a tactic to court anti-whaling members.
Currently, approval from a majority of three-fourths of IWC members is needed to set a catch quota or a sanctuary where whaling is banned. The Japanese proposal is to lower the hurdle to a simple majority.
The potential easing of the rules will make it easier for anti-whaling members to secure support for designating a new whale sanctuary.
Of the IWC's 88 members, 40 support whaling while the remaining 48 are against the practice, according to Japan's Fisheries Agency.
The IWC, which aims to manage whaling and conserve whales, was established in 1948. In 1982, it declared there should be a moratorium on commercial whaling and the ban came into force in 1986.
Japan stopped commercial whaling across the board in fiscal 1988. But it continues to hunt whales for "research purposes," drawing criticism overseas that the practice is a cover for commercial whaling.© KYODO
daito_hak
More the time passes more this country is showing that it is a retrograde country that refuses to become civilized. For decades a corrupted class has ruled this country providing poor education to the population and had made sure that people are uninformed and insensitive to the world around them. The perfect place for sheer stupidity to prevail.
Disillusioned
And, of the 40 countries that support whaling, 35 of these countries' support was bought buy Japan.
If Japan withdraws from the IWC and hunts whales in the southern ocean sanctuary, it will make them poachers. I don't think Japan is that stupid!
It's quite obvious the Japanese bulldog is not going to let go of the whale hunting bone. Therefore, they should be made to prove there is a sufficient market to sell the meat from these whales and it is not going to be used as fertilizer and dog food. At present, there are large stockpiles of whale meat in freezers all over Japan that they cannot give away. They do trade whale meat with Iceland, who ignores the whale hunting ban. Pieces of blue whale meat have been traded from Iceland, which is still highly endangered. Iceland has a relatively small population and hunts a few thousand whales every year, which is consumed by the Icelandic people. However, the Japanese whalers have yen signs in their eyes and will want to be catching tens of thousands of whales every season with a very small market to sell the meat for consumption. The whale numbers will not stay abundant for long if they do. Japan has proven many times they have very little regard for sea life conservation and ignore fish catch quotas, tunas are a very good example.
From all this bickering at the IWC and all the trouble with Whale Wars, Japan has yet to give one solid reason as to why the seek to recommence commercial whaling. The cultural argument is total malarky with less than 1% of the population regularly consuming whale meat. The commercial success is also malarky simply because there is not a large enough market for the meat to make it a prosperous business venture. It makes absolutely no sense why Japan continues to chew this dead bone!
Laguna
Better be careful what you wish for - to ensure fairness, if the IWC were to allow commercial whaling, each member would be given a quota, and Japan might find its quota smaller than the number it currently takes in the name of "research."
theeastisred
At least that would be more honest than the current jiggery-pokery.
taj
And of the 48 countries who oppose whaling, how many of those were bought?
It is unfortunate that this is a political rather than scientific discussion.
theeastisred
I still don't want my tax yen wasted on this pathetic charade though!
Peter14
While many countries stopped commercial whaling, Japan did not. It only changed the name from commercial to scientific and continued on as if nothing had changed. Why it even bothers to attempt to have commercial whaling reinstated is a mystery. Think of the cost of changing all the letterhead and business cards back to "Japanese commercial whaling" from "Japanese Scientific Whaling". After all it is the only thing that would change for Japan from its current status.
Schopenhauer
I wonder whaling today is profitable as a business in Japan. Ordinary consumers are not buying and eating whale meat. We had better stop any whaling considering the images we give to the world. It may be wise for us to adjust ourselves to the western civilization and their standard.
Christopher Smith
Why on Earth does Japan even need to make this ludicrous proposal? Aren't enough animals slaughtered for our own selfish pleasure? Surely we can be content with what we have. Oh no, let's kill more and more and more. Makes complete sense.
Disillusioned
Wow! You really need to do some research mate. Most of the countries who support whaling do not have any history of whaling and have no interest in it. However, they do have nice new buildings, fishing boats and other industries all paid for by the Japanese Fisheries Ministry.
daito_hak
Scientific discussion? Did you check the science before coming up with this statement? Apparently not, nor the old dudes governing this country. Science have shown that the majority of whales have advanced intellectual capabilities, have profound feelings (like most of big mammals anyway) and communicate with a sophisticated language, have dialects and call each other by name (see the rich scientific documentation on the matter). Yes the science is telling that massacring those creature is criminal.
Now, the problem with Japan is that it refuses to admit the science and only considers commercial considerations based on quotas of available whales to kill. This view is totally outdated since the science has clearly raised the important question here. Is it moral to kill whales? That's the debate, not whether there are enough of them to kill.
Alfie Noakes
Because the whaling fleet is headquartered in Yamaguchi, home base of....Shinzo Abe. How do you like that sontaku?
zichi
Some of the countries supporting whaling don't have a coastline. A return to whaling without the government subsidies would bankrupt the already bankrupt industry.
On average, Japanese eat less than 15 gms of whale meat pa.
econstats
I really find the western love of whales so interesting. You sound like the Hindus with their cow. With the Hindus it is part of their religion so, every time you help yourself to steak, you are eating their God. So,the Hindus get angry. Yet, you should no sensitive to the Hindus.
Why should the Japanese stop whaling? Just because, you think a whale is cute? You tell the Japan to stop whaling and 10 mins later you stuff your mouth with a steak and pork chops.
Stop imposing your BS cultural values on Japan!!!
Joe Yan
The countries don't need to hunt whales to support whaling.
Im sure some of them were "bought" by Japanese to vote in favor of whaling but maybe they looked at the studies and agreed it is okay to hunt whales. I'm personally in favor of whales. It doesn't seem like whales are going extinct.
econstats
"Tuesday's approval by the Liberal Democratic Party came amid emerging calls from some government officials and ruling party lawmakers that Japan should weigh withdrawal from the IWC."
I whole heartily agree. Japan should withdraw from the IWC. As a result, Japan could hunt as it pleases.
Matt Hartwell
They already have a commercial whaling program masquerading as a research program so why is this necessary?