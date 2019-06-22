Japan to provide 1.3 mil vaccines to kids in developing countries

The Japanese government will provide vaccines to around 1.3 million children in developing countries in line with U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, a set of targets in areas such as poverty, inequality, climate and peace.

The update to Tokyo's action plan for achieving the U.N. goals by 2030 comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- as chair -- hopes to highlight his country's contribution at this week's Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

"Japan can contribute to making a society where no one is left behind," he said at a meeting on the U.N. goals held at his office.

Health, including boosting access to vaccines, is one of the major themes of the 17 sustainable development goals.

To offer the vaccination, and meet another goal of preventing 1 million deaths due to AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, Tokyo plans to offer around $4 billion.

Japan also aims to provide quality education to some 9 million children in developing countries by 2021, and build disaster-mitigating infrastructure for 5 million people by 2022.

Tokyo has drawn up guidelines for implementing sustainable development goals, and expects to revise these in December, after the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, in Yokohama, in August, and other meetings on aid for developing countries.

