Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to provide 1.3 mil vaccines to kids in developing countries

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government will provide vaccines to around 1.3 million children in developing countries in line with U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, a set of targets in areas such as poverty, inequality, climate and peace.

The update to Tokyo's action plan for achieving the U.N. goals by 2030 comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- as chair -- hopes to highlight his country's contribution at this week's Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

"Japan can contribute to making a society where no one is left behind," he said at a meeting on the U.N. goals held at his office.

Health, including boosting access to vaccines, is one of the major themes of the 17 sustainable development goals.

To offer the vaccination, and meet another goal of preventing 1 million deaths due to AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, Tokyo plans to offer around $4 billion.

Japan also aims to provide quality education to some 9 million children in developing countries by 2021, and build disaster-mitigating infrastructure for 5 million people by 2022.

Tokyo has drawn up guidelines for implementing sustainable development goals, and expects to revise these in December, after the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, in Yokohama, in August, and other meetings on aid for developing countries.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Tweet of the Week #36: Keep Calm and Curry On

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

What Is the Average Salary in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Food & Drink

Mino

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhoods

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Top 10 Brunch Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Petty Breakup Stories Go Viral On Japanese Twitter

GaijinPot Blog