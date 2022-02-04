Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to provide additional $2.44 million to tsunami-hit Tonga

TOKYO

The Japanese government on Friday decided to provide an additional $2.44 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Tonga that is recovering from tsunami waves and ash fall following a massive undersea volcanic eruption last month.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said the grant aid for the South Pacific islands nation will be provided through U.N. agencies and will be used in areas such as water sanitation, health, food and communication.

"We will keep close contact with countries concerned and international organizations, and continue our assistance toward the earliest possible recovery and reconstruction of Tonga," Hayashi said at a press conference.

He added that a Maritime Self-Defense Force transport ship will arrive in Tonga "in the coming days." The vessel, Osumi, left Japan on Jan. 24 to bring relief supplies, including drinking water and high pressure washers to remove volcanic ash.

In Tonga, which entered a nationwide lockdown earlier this week after five coronavirus cases were reported in the previously virus-free Pacific island country, a new COVID-19 case was confirmed Friday.

Local journalist Marian Kupu said the country's snap lockdown was extended for another 48 hours in an update provided by health officials. Shops, banks and petrol stations will be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, but will be closed again on Sunday, as they were for the first two days of the lockdown.

Two port workers at the capital tested positive, confirming fears that international aid would bring COVID-19 to the country devastated by the Jan. 15 disaster. The new case reported Friday was a primary contact of one of the existing cases.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

