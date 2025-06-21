 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to provide defense equipment to Thailand, 7 other nations

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan plans to supply defense equipment to Thailand, Tonga and six other nations in the current fiscal year as security aid, a government source said Friday, in bid to ensure safe sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific region where China is evolving its military posture.

The eight countries -- also including East Timor, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Sri Lanka -- are expected to be designated as the recipients of Japan's "official security assistance" framework, designed for like-minded partners, for fiscal 2025 from April, the source said.

The government is considering providing them Japanese-made drones to help in their natural disaster relief and maritime surveillance missions, according to the source.

Japan launched the OSA scheme in April 2023 to help developing countries strengthen their defense capabilities amid security concerns such as the Chinese forces' increasing assertiveness at sea and in the air.

In the past two fiscal years through 2024, Bangladesh, Djibouti, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia and the Philippines were recipients of the assistance program.

In May, Japan gave the Fiji navy a rescue boat and surveillance equipment, in its first delivery under the OSA framework.

In its fiscal 2025 initial budget, Japan earmarked 8.1 billion yen ($56 million) for OSA assistance, up from 2 billion yen in fiscal 2023 and 5 billion yen in fiscal 2024.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Japanese Summer Traditions to Try This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Did a Manga Really Predict an Earthquake in Japan on July 5, 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Shunkaen Bonsai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How to Add Your My Number Card to Your Smartphone

GaijinPot Blog

10 Korean Skincare Brands You Can Find in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Twilight Express Mizukaze

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Body Positivity & Confidence in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Do You Need Travel Insurance in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tadami Line

GaijinPot Travel

Kyoto Tango Railway

GaijinPot Travel

How to Study Japanese in Japan: Best Schools, Tutors, and Budget Options (2025)

GaijinPot Blog