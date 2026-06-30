Japan to provide emergency relief goods to quake-hit Venezuela

Japan will provide emergency relief goods such as water purifiers and jerry cans to quake-devastated Venezuela and stands ready to consider further necessary assistance, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

The relief goods, which also include tarpaulin to help victims who have lost their homes shelter from rain and wind, will be provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

At a press conference, Motegi said a JICA survey team has been dispatched to the area since Friday to assess local medical and reconstruction needs. The team will stay for up to two weeks.

"We are prepared to consider necessary assistance, such as the deployment of a Japan Disaster Relief Team and emergency grant aid, based on the actual needs on the ground," said Motegi.

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week has risen to over 1,700 as of Monday, with some 5,000 more injured and around 12,000 people displaced, according to the United Nations.

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