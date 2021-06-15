Japan to provide greater COVID vaccine support to foreign residents

The Japanese government adopted a policy Tuesday to strengthen support for foreign residents who may face hurdles in getting coronavirus vaccinations, together with local municipalities.
Under the policy, the government will boost assistance to foreigners who have difficulty in understanding what to do with vaccination coupons sent to them by municipalities in charge of inoculation campaigns and those who do not know how to contact the municipalities.
The government will also promote the sharing of multilingual information about measures against the spread of the coronavirus.
The stronger vaccination support is among 10 new measures added to the government's existing policy package aimed at facilitating the daily lives of foreigners who may not be used to Japanese culture and customs.
The package was originally crafted in December 2018, before Japan launched a new visa system in April 2019 to formally open its doors to foreign blue-collar workers amid a serious labor shortage. It is revised each year and now covers 197 policies.
As of late 2020, Japan had around 2.89 million foreign residents in total.© KYODO
Tell_me_bout_it
thanks, I guess?
John Kennedy
I am glad Japan is trying to make it easier for us foreigners because currently my local government has zero influence in English at least as far as I can find.
Hiroshi13
"Hurdles"? There are no hurdles...as long as you can read/write and are fluent in Nihongo.
Boku Dayo
If your visa is in order and you're paying your taxes, there should be no problem.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
it clearly states the info will be in English.
Vinke
Hiroshi13
Yup, that exactly is the attitude of many places & people in Japan. Where I'm from, a small country in Europe, we offer service, at least in the form of information leaflets, in multiple languages (at least English, Swedish, German, French, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, but often also other languages, like Urdu) pretty much anywhere (immigration, tax office, employment office, posts, banks, etc..). Service staff is often required to speak at least 3 languages. And Japan can't do even the most crucial websites, even in English?
OlympicSupport
If you are a foreigner living in Japan, you should at least be able to speak Japanese at a minimum. Writing, maybe not so much..
Seesaw7
I guess they're talking about ALL foreigners. with or without visas. Most of us are having comfortable lives,subsidized taxes, insurance, pension etc. But they're foreigners who earn hourly salary with no perks, some no visas.
nonu6976
What's really annoying is when the information in the Japanese and English version of the same website do not match - the immigration website was (is?) a classic example, where the criteria for a particular service differed depending on if you were reading the Japanese or English version. My wife thought I had not applied correctly (as my application got rejected), until she realized the Japanese version had an additional criteria not listed in the English version.
Mark
IT IS SIMPLE, use google translate Camera option to read the titles, do not go into the details, join your city line application and you can translate to English using line translator app. make reservation at the nearest hospital online, most hospitals are listed.
zichi
You only need your Health Insurance card and your Residents Card. We made our appointments over the phone. Drop off the forms one week before.
Goodlucktoyou
I’ve had two SARS-CoV-2 tests so far. No problem and cheap.
vaccine, I will go to Russia
Darius
English is the de-facto business language of the world, but nobody can speak it here, especially all the zombies that work in the city halls, and immigration departments.
snowymountainhell
Nice PR move prior to the Big O.
Nice that they didn’t forget about the 2.3% of the population, the critical labor force carding for the elderly, growing & harvesting their food, doing the hot, sweaty factory work, etc.
This probably all just means printing, handing out and printing at more flyers with ‘the Three C’s”.
nonu6976
I assume the picture on the front page today contains a sign saying something about a vaccination center. Would it have been so difficult to have the the words "Vaccination Center" written on it so at least those folks who do not read Japanese know they are in the right place?
Yubaru
With thinking like this, Japan will never become an "internationalized" country and forever be stuck in the dark ages!
If Japan wants to catch up with the world, it truly needs to become a multilingual country.