Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Helicopter evacuates injured after massive Afghanistan earthquake
People carry injured to a helicopter following a massive earthquake, in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/BAKHTAR NEWS AGENCY
national

Japan to provide aid for Afghanistan after earthquake

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government plans to provide assistance to Afghanistan, a government spokesperson said on Thursday, after an earthquake there killed at least 1,000 people.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a regular news conference that the government was coordinating moves to "provide necessary support promptly" as well as assessing the situation to grasp local needs.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Don't!

Aid will be used by Taliban to rally support.

Just like how Al-Shabab does with UN aid.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Some common sense action from Japan. An earthquake is a natural disaster, no one is to blame for the fatalities

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog