Japan to provide aid for Afghanistan after earthquake

The Japanese government plans to provide assistance to Afghanistan, a government spokesperson said on Thursday, after an earthquake there killed at least 1,000 people.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a regular news conference that the government was coordinating moves to "provide necessary support promptly" as well as assessing the situation to grasp local needs.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
CAPTAIN
Don't!
Aid will be used by Taliban to rally support.
Just like how Al-Shabab does with UN aid.
Lamilly
Some common sense action from Japan. An earthquake is a natural disaster, no one is to blame for the fatalities