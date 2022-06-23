Japan to provide aid for Afghanistan after earthquake

People carry injured to a helicopter following a massive earthquake, in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, on Wednesday.

The Japanese government plans to provide assistance to Afghanistan, a government spokesperson said on Thursday, after an earthquake there killed at least 1,000 people.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a regular news conference that the government was coordinating moves to "provide necessary support promptly" as well as assessing the situation to grasp local needs.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.