Japan to push child care, labor reforms to stem falling birthrate

Japan aims to reform labor law, easing the way for couples to work and share household chores, in a bid to avert an expected sharp fall in the number of its young people by the 2030s, three government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said a fast-aging Japan has a last chance to reverse a decline in births, which could hurt economic growth and social security, before the 2030s bring a drop in the share of young people in the population.
Kishida is set to unveil a final version of his child care policy at a news conference on June 13.
The labor reforms will allow workers to opt for a more flexible work style such as three days off each week, the sources, who sought anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to media, told Reuters.
Further regulation to be adopted in fiscal 2024 will put a uniform cap on overtime. The new plan also aims for those who engage in care or undergo fertility treatment to hold down jobs.
The child allowance plan calls for abolition of income limits on recipients, while clarifying that such allowances are available until a deadline of March 31 subsequent to attaining the age of 18, up from 15 now.
The draft plan seeks to further rectify long working hours so that both parents can share household chores without throwing an unfair burden on mothers.
Men working long hours have traditionally formed the bulk of the workforce at many Japanese firms, but reform proponents say this forces women to shoulder a disproportionate share of domestic chores.
Government officials could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
And where’s the evidence that any of these proposed reforms increase birth rates?
It's slowly getting to the politicians that it's not only about baramaki.
Hope it won't be just paper changes.
However I don't know how 3 days off will work for construction guys and hospitality girls.
Good luck
Finally Japan realize that rising child is more than subsidy and cash handout, just bit decades late. Since expert already warn this trends decades ago but leader just won't listen.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Society/Japan-s-child-population-falls-for-42nd-straight-year-to-new-low
Even if the government enact that new regulation in 2024 it will take some time to be adapted by most working place, many regulation only effect if the company with certain size, so for small medium company don't expect this being implemented.
Many things are nice in the paper like paternity leave that formally exist in official document, but if anyone really dare to take that it. They can get consequence from their working place.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/10/27/national/crime-legal/mufg-brokerage-manager-claims-paternity-harassment-led-unpaid-leave/
Officially Japan has longest paid holidays however, most of workers only take half of it. Again don't dare to take in full length of it.
https://www.tokyoreview.net/2018/07/japan-productivity-overwork/
Wonder if buchou will approve that.
Good, keep doing something..
Good luck Japan..
Like always, TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE.
hell of a lot of news comes from "....sources, who sought anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to media..." either they'e being very naughty, or it's a propaganda scam.....
Doubtless, this new policy of urging change will be just as effective as the revolutionary Premium Friday Campaign we had a few years ago.
All talk, no change, just a nice fat publicity campaign Bonanza for Dentsu.