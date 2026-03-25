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Shops are closed at an underground shopping mall early in the morning at JR Nagoya Station. Image: iStock/TokioMarineLife
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Japan to push use of underground malls, subways as emergency bunkers

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TOKYO

Japan will encourage the wider use of underground shopping malls and train stations as dual-use bunkers in the event of an attack or emergency, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Japanese government hopes to utilize more private underground spaces, which are considered safe and secure, as nearly 90 percent of the currently designated shelters in the country are publicly owned, such as schools.

The cabinet is expected to finalize the plan later this month and review it approximately every five years, the sources said.

As of April 2025, Japan has designated around 61,000 temporary shelters as being capable of withstanding a blast released by a ballistic missile, but only about 4,000 are situated in underground facilities.

According to the proposal, the owners of underground facilities including shopping malls, subways and parking lots will be asked to secure ample supplies and electric equipment for short-term emergencies lasting between a few hours to a few days.

The draft plan also urges major stations and new large-scale facilities to prepare underground shelters.

The government is also considering easing floor area ratio regulations for large-scale structures, among other incentives, to encourage private businesses to cooperate.

The spaces could also be utilized as temporary shelters for the many people likely to be stranded during a major natural disaster, such as an earthquake.

© KYODO

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