Japan to put critical goods plants under state control during crisis

Japan is set to introduce a system to temporarily place factories under state control in the event of a contingency to safeguard supply chains of critical materials such as semiconductors and batteries, the government said.

The government aims to start the system from around the fall of next year to better protect the country from contingencies such as infectious disease outbreaks and disruptions in the supply of raw materials.

Resource-scarce Japan has been trying to make its supply chains more resilient to ensure stable procurement of economically critical products including 12 goods designated under the economic security promotion law.

Capital investment, stockpiling plans and research for the designated products, which also include permanent magnets and natural gas, are subject to financial aid by the government.

At Tuesday's meeting attended by economic security experts, the government did not reach a conclusion on whether to add medical care facilities to its list of essential infrastructure services, which require government screening before introduction by service providers.

There have been calls to strengthen the protection of hospitals and health care systems against cyberattacks in line with progress in digitalization of medical services.

The government has designated 15 sectors including electricity, railroads, airports, and broadcasting as essential infrastructure services.

