Japan to make foreign driver's license conversion tests tougher

Japan plans to make foreign driver's license conversion tests more stringent by significantly increasing the number of questions, police said.
With more foreign drivers on the road, and the number of accidents involving them also on the rise, the new written test is expected to include 50 questions and require a passing score of 90 percent.
The current test only has 10 questions with a minimum passing score of 70 percent.
The government expects to introduce the new system on Oct 1 after soliciting public opinion. Short-term visitors, including tourists, will lose the right to convert their licenses, according to the National Police Agency.
Questions regarding driving under the influence of alcohol and how to respond when involved in accidents, among others, are expected to be added to the written exam.
The driving test will be bolstered with the addition of assessments on how drivers negotiate pedestrian and railroad crossings on test courses.
With the passing rate in the written portion of the exam standing at 90 percent, some lawmakers have criticized the current evaluation system as "too easy." The passing rate for the driving test is around 30 percent.
To apply for license conversion, individuals will be required to submit a copy of their certificate of residence in Japan, regardless of their nationality.
Japanese nationals who wish to convert driver's licenses obtained abroad may submit their certificates of family register instead.
With the success of the government's policies to attract more foreign workers and tourists, the number of foreigners who converted their driver's license rose to 68,623 last year, more than double the figure from 10 years ago. Vietnamese were the largest group at 16,681, followed by Chinese and South Koreans, according to the agency.
Under the current system, Japan allows drivers from South Korea and more than 20 other nations to convert their licenses without any written or driving test.
Traffic accidents in which foreign drivers were apportioned the highest percentage of the blame climbed to a record-high 7,286 last year, or about 2.7 percent of all incidents in the country, it said.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
7-11 店長
Questions regarding driving under the influence of alcohol and how to respond when involved in accidents, among others, are expected to be added to the written exam.
Well, the first one'e easy: "don't".
And the second? "If you're in an accident and you're a foreigner, it's your fault even if the other person rammed into you while you were stationary".
Newgirlintown
Ha! Japan’s obsession with putting people into one of two boxes - Japanese people (the good guys), and everyone else (‘foreigners’) - continues.
DanteKH
Japan is the only country in the world where Foreigner = Criminal.
By default.
Sam Watters
If Japanese drivers in Hokkaido are indicative of Japanese drivers on the whole, then it is the Japanese who needs more stringent drivers training, Terrible driving skills at half the speed of the rest of the world. A saber-toothed tortoise would be the ideal character to represent the average Japanese driver: slow but dangerous.
Cephus
Kakunin-yosh, Makikomi-yosh is necessary. Japanese roads are very narrow with at times very tight curves. I find driving in California far much easier than in Japan.
Negative Nancy
I had my conversion a long time ago and it really was a joke. Even the license renewal seminars were more taxing!
sasayaku
Except in this case (some) foreigners got preferential treatment.
wallace
Try Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Iran, and China.
Concerned Citizen
If you want to reside here, play by the rules. It's just common sense and respect. Foreign residents who culturally adapt do far better and are far happier here
virusrex
The measures as described seem rational and proportionate, if this eliminates one of the excuses used by politicians to try and manipulate people with xenophobic accusations that would be an extra benefit.