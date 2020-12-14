Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to raise medical fees for some aged 75 or older

TOKYO

The Japanese government on Monday finalized its plan to raise out-of-pocket medical fees for some people aged 75 or older, as part of efforts to avoid a further hike in the share of the burden on younger generations due to a rapidly aging population and low birthrate.

The plan, which could possibly be approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, will require such older people living alone with an annual income of 2 million yen or more to shoulder 20 percent of the fees starting in fiscal 2022, officials said.

"We will curb the growing burden on working generations" and create a social security system that is fair to all, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a panel meeting.

Since 2001, many people aged 75 or older have been paying 10 percent of their medical expenses, compared with the usual 30 percent.

The plan to double the charge for those who can afford it comes as postwar baby boomers start turning 75, fueling concerns over a further ballooning of social security spending.

About 3.7 million people will be affected by the change, according to the officials. The threshold of 2 million yen will apply to a single-person household.

For the majority of elderly couples, it will be 3.2 million yen, they said. The government will submit a bill for the reform to a 150-day ordinary Diet session to convene in January.

more of the same!

The Japanese Government should provide an Unconditional Universal Basic Income of at least 3,245,550.00 yen (equivalent of $30,000 United States Dollars) to all of its citizens. Further, the amount should always be adjusted for inflation. If an Unconditional Universal Basic Income went into effect, it would enable anyone who ever falls on difficult times to have a cushion. A Universal Basic Income would be good on this situation with medical costs. A Universal Basic Income would benefit all age brackets.

The Unconditional Universal Basic Income would be the equivalent of throwing someone who is struggling to swim a life jacket. The Unconditional Universal Basic Income should also begin in neighboring countries like China and so forth.

In conclusion, if Unconditional Universal Basic Income went into effect for eternity, everyone would be able to sleep better at night, have less stress and therefore have a better quality of life.

For many in that age group,going to the clinic/hospital gives them something to do for the day.And that 300 yen each time wouldn't deter them either.

For many in that age group,going to the clinic/hospital gives them something to do for the day.And that 300 yen each time wouldn't deter them either.

What nonsense. We go to the hospital because we need treatments. We have plenty to do for the day. I will visit my local hospital today for my post cancer checkup.

Why don't they end out of pocket expenses, as well as insurance payments, and simply fund the system entirely through the general budget? The current system seems unnecessarily complicated and not all that fair.

"....older people living alone..."

Who tend to be more vulnerable and economically burdened than people living within a multi-person household. Yeah, that's really fair.

