Japan to raise medical fees for some aged 75 or older

The Japanese government on Monday finalized its plan to raise out-of-pocket medical fees for some people aged 75 or older, as part of efforts to avoid a further hike in the share of the burden on younger generations due to a rapidly aging population and low birthrate.

The plan, which could possibly be approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, will require such older people living alone with an annual income of 2 million yen or more to shoulder 20 percent of the fees starting in fiscal 2022, officials said.

"We will curb the growing burden on working generations" and create a social security system that is fair to all, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a panel meeting.

Since 2001, many people aged 75 or older have been paying 10 percent of their medical expenses, compared with the usual 30 percent.

The plan to double the charge for those who can afford it comes as postwar baby boomers start turning 75, fueling concerns over a further ballooning of social security spending.

About 3.7 million people will be affected by the change, according to the officials. The threshold of 2 million yen will apply to a single-person household.

For the majority of elderly couples, it will be 3.2 million yen, they said. The government will submit a bill for the reform to a 150-day ordinary Diet session to convene in January.

