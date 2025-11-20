 Japan Today
The Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau in Shinagawa Image: PIXTA
national

Japan to raise visa fees for foreign residents by ¥40,000 to ¥100,000 from next fiscal year

TOKYO

Japan will substantially hike visa issuance fees for foreign residents in the next fiscal year and utilize the additional revenue to strengthen policies supporting multiculturalism, government sources said.

The new fees come amid a rise in foreign residents in the country, with the cost of changing visa status or reissuing for a term of one year or longer to be hiked by up to 40,000 yen or so from the current 6,000 yen. A permanent residency visa may be upped to over 100,000 yen from 10,000 yen.

The new fees are expected to be in line with those of western countries, with the government likely to submit a bill in next year's ordinary parliamentary session to revise the immigration control law, which sets a 10,000 yen cap on such fees.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had instructed a hike in visa fees to match other major countries during a ministerial meeting on policies on foreigners earlier this month.

The Immigration Services Agency in April hiked visa issuance fees due to inflation, from 4,000 yen to 6,000 yen for renewals or changing status, and from 8,000 yen to 10,000 for permanent residency.

The number of foreign residents in Japan as of the end of June hit a record high 3,956,619 people, according to the agency.

Japan continuing it's downward spiral. So sad.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Japan just want to make more and more money from foreigners, from departure tax, lodging tax now visa processing fee.

the cost of changing visa status or reissuing for a term of one year or longer to be hiked by up to 40,000 yen or so from the current 6,000 yen.

So any visit to immigration office for a students that want to change their visa to working visa, or even just need to extend their visa will cost 40 thousands yen in the future.

.

That also includes people who are in trainee, cheap labor, where 40 thousands yen is really significant. Which can cost around 30% of their monthly salary.

https://ap.fftc.org.tw/article/1160

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

