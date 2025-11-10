 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/recep-bg
national

Japan to raise visa fees for foreign visitors in FY2026

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government plans to raise visa issuance fees for foreign visitors in fiscal 2026, as current fees remain low compared with those in the United States and Europe, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It will be the first raise since the Foreign Ministry began to compile the data in 1978, and the government plans to use part of the extra revenue to combat overtourism, which has led to overcrowding and environmental damage in popular areas, the sources said.

The fees in Japan are about 3,000 yen for a single-entry visa and 6,000 yen for a double-entry or multiple-entry visa, compared with $185 for business or tourism in the United States and 127 pounds ($167) for a short-term stay in Britain.

In euro-zone nations, a standard short-stay visa costs 90 euros ($104) for a non-European Union national.

The Japanese government's comprehensive economic package to be compiled this month will include the visa fee increase for the fiscal year starting next April, the sources said.

In 2024, the number of foreign visitors to Japan reached a record high of 36.87 million.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

GaijinPot Blog

ROYCE’ Cacao&Chocolate Town 

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sotsukon: The Japanese Phenomenon Of Graduating From Marriage Without Divorce

Savvy Tokyo

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog