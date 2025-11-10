Japan to raise visa fees for foreign visitors in FY2026

The Japanese government plans to raise visa issuance fees for foreign visitors in fiscal 2026, as current fees remain low compared with those in the United States and Europe, according to sources familiar with the matter.

It will be the first raise since the Foreign Ministry began to compile the data in 1978, and the government plans to use part of the extra revenue to combat overtourism, which has led to overcrowding and environmental damage in popular areas, the sources said.

The fees in Japan are about 3,000 yen for a single-entry visa and 6,000 yen for a double-entry or multiple-entry visa, compared with $185 for business or tourism in the United States and 127 pounds ($167) for a short-term stay in Britain.

In euro-zone nations, a standard short-stay visa costs 90 euros ($104) for a non-European Union national.

The Japanese government's comprehensive economic package to be compiled this month will include the visa fee increase for the fiscal year starting next April, the sources said.

In 2024, the number of foreign visitors to Japan reached a record high of 36.87 million.

