Bags containing contaminated soil are seen at a storage site in Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture. Image: REUTERS file
national

Japan to ramp up search for final disposal site for soil from Fukushima disaster

TOKYO

Japan plans to step up its search for a final disposal site for soil removed during the cleanup after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the government said Tuesday, with selection of candidates set to begin around 2030.

A road map for the next five years compiled the same day at a cabinet meeting also showed that the government eyes recycling the soil with radioactive cesium levels at 8,000 becquerels per kilogram or below in public works, among other projects.

"We will steadily advance the process through all-government efforts," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at the meeting.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011, suffered fuel meltdowns at three of its nuclear reactors, releasing radiation into the atmosphere. Cleanup work in nearby areas led to the accumulation of contaminated soil.

Approximately 14.1 million cubic meters of removed soil and other waste have been placed at an interim storage facility near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

While the soil waste must be moved outside of Fukushima Prefecture by March 2045 by law, there has been little progress made in finding disposal sites.

The government plans to set up an expert panel at the Environment Ministry around the fall to study technical aspects of conditions and requirements for disposal site candidates, according to the plan.

In an attempt to demonstrate the soil is safe for use, some was spread in the front yard of the prime minister's office in July, and more will be used in flowerbeds at government ministries and agencies from September.

© KYODO

