Image: iStock/Orthosie
national

Japan to reduce speed limit on residential roads to curb accidents

TOKYO

The Japanese government decided Tuesday to cut the legal speed limit on narrow roads in residential areas to 30 kilometers per hour from the current 60 kph to reduce traffic accidents.

Roads less than 5.5 meters wide, around 70 percent of the total network of local routes, are expected to be subject to the revision of the traffic law that is set to take effect in September 2026.

Around a quarter of traffic accidents occurred on residential roads, which lack a center line, in the 11 years through 2023, with many involving pedestrians, although the number of accidents has been on a declining trend as a whole.

Following public consultations, the new rule may not be applied to wider roads without center lines in rural and mountainous areas, where the National Police Agency will instead consider installing new signs with higher speed limits.

Roads that already have speed signs or surface markings will not be affected, the government said.

Masahiro Tada, associate professor at Kindai University, said the legal revision would be effective in preventing accidents, especially at intersections without traffic lights.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

