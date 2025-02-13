Japan to release 210,000 tons from rice reserves due to surging prices

The government will release up to 210,000 tons of its stockpiled rice, farm minister Taku Eto said Friday, in a bid to ensure smooth distribution of the Japanese staple amid soaring prices.
The stockpiled rice will be handed over to wholesalers in mid-March after bidding and is expected to hit store shelves between late March and early April.
Calling the recent increases in rice prices unusual, Eto said he hopes the first-ever release from the rice reserves would "bring the market back to normal."
The rice to be released will mainly come from last year's harvest, with some also from 2023, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.
While the 2024 rice harvest increased by 180,000 tons from a year earlier to 6.79 million tons, the amount secured by major distributors as of the end of December was down 210,000 tons.
The ministry suspects wholesalers and farmers are hoarding rice in anticipation of further price hikes.
Last month, the farm ministry eased its policy to allow the release of stockpiled rice to counter price hikes, in addition to providing support after poor harvests.
The government plans to sell the stockpiled rice to agricultural cooperatives and other wholesalers on condition that the government can buy back the same amount within a year to avoid a price collapse.© KYODO
HopeSpringsEternal
Food inflation due to currency purchasing power collapse is real, this is more proof. Global Proxy Wars and Central Bank Money Printing Destroy Currencies.
Yen today buys over 5x LESS real assets than less than five years ago. CRB index, 41% food, 39% energy, 20% metals, has gone from just under $110 to $377 today, meanwhile Yen has dropped from about 90 to 153 today.
Scary loss in purchasing power, hence inflation.
wallace
Rice exports have increased to 30,000 tons. Government policy pays farmers to grow less rice.
Is the released rice from Fukushima or just the storehouse in Fukushima?
We bought one year of rice for a low price.
HopeSpringsEternal
White rice has VERY little nutritional value, stick to brown rice folks and thank me later!
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
And yet the farmers are heavily subsidized by our taxes.
Greedy little fellows aren't they?