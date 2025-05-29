 Japan Today
national

Japan to renovate aging sewage pipes by FY2030 after sinkhole death

TOKYO

The Japanese government has decided to complete the renovation of relatively large sewage pipes at risk of damage and corrosion due to aging by fiscal 2030, a source close to the matter said recently.

The renovation targets pipelines identified for repair during an emergency inspection covering about 5,000 kilometers across Japan, following a January incident in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, in which a sinkhole caused by a broken pipe swallowed a truck, killing its male driver.

The plan is set to be adopted as part of the government's new strategy to strengthen disaster prevention, expected to be approved by the cabinet in June, the source said Wednesday. The total length of sewage pipes in Japan is around 500,000 km.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

