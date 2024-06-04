 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A cedar tree in Nagano Prefecture Image: Tom-Kichi/iStock
national

Japan to replace cedars with low-pollen trees to tackle hay fever

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday decided to speed up replacing cedar forests with trees that produce less pollen as a measure to tackle hay fever, an allergy believed to affect some 40 percent of the country's population.

Japan has set a goal of around a 20 percent reduction in planted cedar tree areas by fiscal 2033. A large number of cedar trees were planted to meet housing demand during Japan's period of rapid economic growth after the end of World War II.

Pollen dispersion increased as planted cedar forests grew, making hay fever prevalent in Japan since 1970, with many experiencing symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and itchy eyes, mainly during the spring season.

The government will accelerate the felling of cedar forests and replace them with seedlings or other tree species that release less pollen, according to a white paper approved Tuesday by the cabinet.

To achieve the goal, securing a labor force for logging work, stirring demand for cedar lumber and increasing the production of low-pollen seedlings will be needed, the white paper said.

Cedar pollen allergies were estimated to have affected 39 percent of the population in Japan in 2019, up sharply from 16 percent in 1998, according to a nationwide survey of ear, nose and throat doctors and their families.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Cedar pollen allergies were estimated to have affected 39 percent of the population in Japan in 2019 …

This 39% is skewed by subjects under the age of 10 or over the age of 59. 

According to this 2019 study, over 45% of all subjects between ages 10 and 59 indicated cedar pollen allergies. And these are just cedar pollen allergies. The percentage is higher when including all pollen allergies.

Additionally, the report cites the findings from a few separate studies, one in 2016 showing that 48.8% of residents in three surveyed Tokyo wards/cities had cedar pollen allergies. The allergy rate exceeded 61% for subjects in the 15-29 age range and 57% for those ages 30-44. Again, this includes only cedar pollen allergies. The percentage affected by all pollen allergies would be higher.

Finally, these studies were done in 2016 and 2019. With such a high incidence rate in the 15-29 age group back then, we would expect to see greater overall percentages if a study were conducted today.

Full report: https://www.env.go.jp/chemi/anzen/kafun/2022_full.pdf

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog