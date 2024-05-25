 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Japan to require firms to expand support for employees with kids

TOKYO

Japan enacted revised laws on Friday mandating companies to enhance support measures for employees raising children, including facilitating more flexible use of teleworking and shorter working hours, as part of efforts to combat the country's declining birthrate.

For employees with children aged 3 and above who are yet to be enrolled in elementary school, firms will be obliged to allow them to choose from two or more work style options, such as working from home and shorter or staggered work hours.

Shorter working hours is already mandated by law for employees with children under 3.

The timing for the legal revisions to take effect will be determined later through a government ordinance.

Some other steps are set to be implemented in April next year, including extending the period for employees to apply to be exempt from overtime.

The rules regarding special leave for employees to care for sick or injured children will be relaxed, enabling them to utilize this leave when their children's classes are suspended due to the spread of an infectious disease.

For paternity leave, companies with over 100 employees will be mandated to establish and publicly disclose their objectives, aiming to promote fathers' engagement in child-rearing.

The revision bills were approved by the House of Councillors on Friday with a majority vote from both the ruling and opposition parties, following their passage earlier this month by the House of Representatives.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Should be done 15 or 10 years ago but at that time JGovt was busy convincing people that Olympics will solve all problem that Japan has.

Like everything in Japan, it's only nice on paper, don't even try to ask employer for this. Otherwise it will lead to demotion.

