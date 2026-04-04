Japan to require language proficiency proof for engineer, specialist in humanities visa

The Japanese government has decided to require proof of Japanese language proficiency for individuals seeking the visa status of engineer, specialist in humanities or international services for work requiring Japanese, a source close to the matter said Friday.

The government plans to revise the policy as early as mid-April and tighten screening, prompted by a growing number of cases in which individuals enter the country under a visa status for professions requiring specialized knowledge but work in unskilled jobs not permitted under it.

According to the source, the revised policy will require applicants to submit documentation proving Japanese proficiency at the B2 level of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, equivalent to N2 of the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test.

Currently, the policy requires applicants to meet conditions such as a college-level education or its equivalent, as well as relevant work experience, but not Japanese proficiency.

The revision will apply to new applicants for the residence status who are entering Japan and intend to work in jobs requiring Japanese. International students seeking to transition to the status will be exempt.

It also stipulates that companies barred for five years from accepting workers under the controversial technical intern training or specified skilled worker programs due to issues such as assault or unpaid wages will also be prohibited from accepting workers under the visa status until the suspension period expires.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, the number of foreign residents in Japan stood at around 4.13 million as of the end of 2025.

Those staying under the visa status for engineer, specialist in humanities or international services totaled around 475,000, making them the second-largest group of foreign residents after permanent residents, who numbered about 947,000.

The government in January compiled a comprehensive set of measures on accepting foreign nationals, in which it pointed out that visa statuses "require countermeasures against cases in which foreign nationals engage in work that does not correspond to their qualification."

© KYODO