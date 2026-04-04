Japan to require language proficiency proof for engineer, specialist in humanities visa

The Japanese government has decided to require proof of Japanese language proficiency for individuals seeking the visa status of engineer, specialist in humanities or international services for work requiring Japanese, a source close to the matter said Friday.
The government plans to revise the policy as early as mid-April and tighten screening, prompted by a growing number of cases in which individuals enter the country under a visa status for professions requiring specialized knowledge but work in unskilled jobs not permitted under it.
According to the source, the revised policy will require applicants to submit documentation proving Japanese proficiency at the B2 level of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, equivalent to N2 of the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test.
Currently, the policy requires applicants to meet conditions such as a college-level education or its equivalent, as well as relevant work experience, but not Japanese proficiency.
The revision will apply to new applicants for the residence status who are entering Japan and intend to work in jobs requiring Japanese. International students seeking to transition to the status will be exempt.
It also stipulates that companies barred for five years from accepting workers under the controversial technical intern training or specified skilled worker programs due to issues such as assault or unpaid wages will also be prohibited from accepting workers under the visa status until the suspension period expires.
According to the Immigration Services Agency, the number of foreign residents in Japan stood at around 4.13 million as of the end of 2025.
Those staying under the visa status for engineer, specialist in humanities or international services totaled around 475,000, making them the second-largest group of foreign residents after permanent residents, who numbered about 947,000.
The government in January compiled a comprehensive set of measures on accepting foreign nationals, in which it pointed out that visa statuses "require countermeasures against cases in which foreign nationals engage in work that does not correspond to their qualification."© KYODO
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kurisupisu
Came here to teach English but working in a ramen restaurant offers better pay?
The Japanese government says ‘not allowed’-crazy times!
sakurasuki
Many foreigners going to Japan with limited Japanese and improve along the way N5/N4 within a year, then several years might go N3/N2. However if Japan require N2 prior coming to Japan, than that person need to do upfront investment. Also it's not a guarantee for that person able to acquire visa and work in Japan to gain back that investment.
Japan just know how to make things complicated.
Asiaman7
We can safely assume this will be a boon for the test-prep and exam administration industry — nothing like a new bureaucratic hurdle to create a steady, captive market for language certification services.
Speed
So does this cover all the incoming eikawa teachers?
Monty
To reach N2 level for individuals seeking the visa status of engineer, specialist in humanities or international services is really hard.
Especially they have to get N2 level before they can get the Job.
It will take a few years to reach N2 level, but nobody knows if he or she can find a Job a few years later after reaching the N2 level.
In my opinion, it should be up to the company which language level their workers need to have when they hire them.
But with this new requirement from the government, it will be very difficult for companies to find skillfull workers.
Because the new policy from the government means you must be skillfull as an engineer, specialist in humanities or international services AND you need the N2 level.
Good luck to the companies to find new workers.
reddevil
No, it’s not very clear, but the article says N2 is required for jobs requiring Japanese.
sakurasuki
@Monty
Exactly, also for upfront investment to reach N2, people more incentives to do that. However salary in Japan is one of the lowest in developed nations. Also Yen is getting weaker from time to time.
Japan just not realizing that already lost its attractiveness.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20251103/p2a/00m/0na/009000c
https://asia.nikkei.com/spotlight/work/japan-minimum-wage-falls-short-by-international-standards
ILoveDownvotes
I mean, some language knowledge is good, but N2? Good luck to companies trying to find skilled people abroad. "Wed hire you but you need to spend a few years learning the language outside of the country first".
Sounds like "we want engineers, but not really"
MarkX
With this decision the Japanese government has literally shut the tap on almost any young foreigner coming to Japan! How many engineers are studying for 4 years and either at the same time learning Japanese to a N@ level, or upon graduating studying intensely for a year to attain an N2 level just to come here. Also many of the young English teachers will be shut out as well. Good job Japan, you are making a fool of yourself trying to be xenophobic and excusatory!
MM
I agree, it's counterproductive. N3 would be fine for most conversation, and then your specialty vocabulary isn't covered by JLPT anyway. It should be up to the companies to decide.
bo
Japan for Japanese it would seem . N2 is tough for a low paying job , better off going to China or Korea
virusrex
People coming to Japan to do IT, computer services, science, technology, etc. (for which the status of engineer would apply) would not require advanced Japanese to do their job, if anything English is a much more important requirement. If anything these people will be more likely to do unskilled jobs outside of their visa description precisely because they have better Japanese.
Asiaman7
Do you think the government is focused on the language skills these workers actually need to do their jobs — or on the level of fluency it prefers for broader integration into Japanese society?
Alex
With the main language certification exam for Japanese happening twice a year at most and taking one month (2?) to publish results. Smart move! /s
YeahRight
I think the government is focused on keeping out as many foreigners as they can.
Asiaman7
If Japan genuinely needs these workers, erecting barriers that keep them out would be counterproductive. More likely, this policy gets reconsidered the moment demand starts to outstrip supply.
sakurasuki
@MarkX
Exactly, there are people who are willing and able to work in Japan despite low salary and Japanese actual "cultural" challenge are not necessarily people who are having N2 Japanese level.
There are plenty N2 and even N1 holder outside Japan but do they really willing to work in Japan, with low wage and all Japanese way in doing things both in their workplace and daily live? Such people who are love with Japanese culture, weibu or otaku they like J-drama, manga and anime, they might acquire N2/N1 however do they really willing to live and work in Japan?
Japanese are mixed with those two things.
.
Beside that unlike learning English for non-native foreigner will give them benefit to live and work in English speaking countries such as US, Canada, Aussie, New Zealand, UK and others. Learning Arabic, there lot of opportunities to live and work in Middle East. Learning Spanish, will open opportunities to work in Spain or Latin America countries.
.
However if someone really invest in learning Japanese up to N2/N1 level before really arrive in Japan, in case that person unable to get visa to live and work in Japan. So how's those investment will end up? No other countries that really speak Japanese, perhaps in some part in Brazil where nikkei population reside.
diobrando
Digging more the grave of the country, getting N2 is nothing easy excepted for Chinese. Pretty sire they will change that once they realizad how companies need workers.
virusrex
Mostly it is focused on putting as much obstacles as possible, integration is the least they want, instead they are obviously trying to get people to come only temporarily and in the least number they can get away with.
If the excuse is to avoid people doing jobs beyond their visa, then asking for high Japanese skills for jobs that don't require it would work against it.
Not really, the reconsideration would come only after the heavy political interests behind it are affected. That can take a lot of time after demand increases, some people are so disconnected of the daily realities of the country it could take years of damage before they realize they should stop putting pressure on the government to filter out foreign talent.
kohakuebisu
I doubt anyone is happy about the above but I don't think the solution is to punish all individual applicants and compliant employers, for poor behaviour from non-compliant employers. You can only get an engineer/humanities visa through an employer.
If this is folk doing unskilled work after leaving a compliant job, the obvious measure would be to cancel the visa when the employee loses/leaves the job. I believe this happens with the equivalent H-1 visa in the US. You have something like 60 days to leave the country.
リッチ
The Japan government right now is just being foolish. Do you want highly skilled workers or do you want Japanese speakers? You can’t have both at the price range of the salaries in Japan at the moment. You can hire some high school graduate who lived in America to translate every single word the engineer does. Over and over again I see worthless talent going into companies. That’s the reason why Japanese business is crap right now they focus more on language skill than they actually do the quality of the job provided. Talented engineers are going to other countries and not Japan. Salaries are too low, non-sensitivity to their issues, often no expect package with housing and Jim and Pool, etc., overall it’s a miserable existence for most workers in Japan right now. And why anyone with any actual skills would take a job in Japan is beyond me. Singapore paste 100 times more and I am being a little sarcastic.
fallaffel
It says for jobs requiring Japanese. So maybe nothing, maybe something. It seems too early to tell.
chanto
Per year around 80-90K people pass N2 exam. So your argument of Japan not going to be able to find people is misleading.
Blacklabel
My understanding is that the company can just say the specific job doesn’t require Japanese and it’s fine.
but let’s see.
wallace
Some Japanese companies require English to be spoken.
Major examples include Rakuten Group Inc., Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), and Money Forward, which use English for meetings and documents to boost global competitiveness.
SmartNews, Indeed Japan, and Hennge are known for bilingual or English-only engineering and tech environments.
These opportunities allow professionals to work in Japan without having native or even fluent Japanese language skills.
Ebisugaoka
Many people not reading the article and assuming an English teacher on a humanities visa needs N2 under the revision. It quite clearly says for jobs requiring Japanese. If you’re going to enter a company that requires you to have knowledge in Japanese and work using it as part of the job you’re going to have to prove that with certification very soon.
OssanAmerica
The required N level should be set by the employer. Not the govt.
Garthgoyle
Japan really shooting itself in the foot. Might as well close Japan to the world like the samurai times.
N2 required for a haken-sha-in job, which is a job for a year and haken contracts are secretly renewed every three or six months between the haken company and the work company. A job that in order to fire the employee whenever they don't need them anymore, all the company has to do is not renewing that contract three months later.
This covers foreign engineers working for Honda, Nissan, Hino, etc.
N2 required for a low pay, unstable haken-sha-in job.
If at least they'd explain upfront to the prospect candidates the Japanese work-trap system of haken vs seisha.
The article contradicts itself on this.
First, it says no Japanese language proficiency was needed for these jobs. Then it says for jobs requiring Japanese. Which is it?
dmacleod
Requiring N2 on the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test may provide a convenient benchmark, but it does not assess speaking ability. The test focuses on reading and listening, not real-time communication. For engineering and specialist roles, the ability to explain ideas, collaborate, and interact in Japanese is essential. Without evaluating speaking skills, this requirement risks filtering candidates based on test performance rather than actual workplace readiness.
justasking
So instead of putting programs to attract "non-nuisance" highly skilled people, they are putting up more barriers.
How does this help integration?
justasking
What people need to understand is that you can't target a single demographic because it never ends. It started with "tourists" not respecting rules, and got extended to "foreigners". Oh no, but if you are here as a resident, you're fine. Wait, but you need N2 to be a resident if your work requires Japanese.
Targeting and scapegoating a specific demographic is a slippery slope especially when those people have no say in any policy.
John
Not a good move. Already Japan has shortage of working labor and it's population is shrinking down, .. to stand economically with other growing countries,... this will not help in any way! Rather will narrow down further,..
Lorem ipsum
For the person asking if it affects English teachers, it mdt likely does not since they are on a teacher's visa which is different from the one being discussed here. Plus, they literally use English at work, not Japanese.
As for my thoughts on this, I think it's pretty idiotic of some foreigners to come in on one visa and then do another job without properly informing the government or getting the appropriate 資格外活動許可. People should know this is a thing on Japan and violating this expectation is selfish and ruining it for everyone else.
But the loopholes I see are....get here as a student and then you will be exempt from this rule. Also, maybe employers don't need to say their job requires Japanese.
I know a foreigner who had N1 before even coming to Japan, so it is possible. You just need to put in enough time and effort.
SarcasmOnly
Japan shooting itself in the foot again and again. It cannot compete with the outside world, and would get devoured if it wasn’t for the direct and indirect language protective measures sadly.
noypikantoku
Japan needs foreign workers more than foreign workers need Japan. The current state of immigration labor is already functioning well.
I understand that learning the local language is important in any country, but as it stands, Japan’s immigration system is not in crisis, unlike countries such as the UK, France, or the US. There are no widespread or major incidents involving foreign workers caused by poor language proficiency. Overall, things are running smoothly. That’s why it’s difficult to understand why the administration continues to make it more challenging for foreigners to work here.
Japan may be a popular destination for tourists, but it is not necessarily an attractive destination for labor, and a major reason is the language barrier. Why would foreign workers invest 2–3 years learning Japanese just to qualify, only to face relatively low compensation, strict immigration policies, and no guarantee of long-term residency?
In contrast, they can apply to emerging European countries such as Croatia or Hungary, where compensation can be better, housing conditions are more favorable, immigration policies are more lenient, and most importantly, language requirements are far less restrictive.
Naturally, workers will choose the more practical option. Most people are not coming for anime, matcha, or samurai culture, they are coming to make a living.
If Japan continues to tighten restrictions, fewer foreign workers will come. And as a result, Japan’s workforce shortage will only continue to worsen.
noypikantoku
Yes, it’s possible, no doubt about that. But how many years does someone need to invest to study and pass these language proficiency tests? Do you fully recognize that Japan is facing a serious labor shortage and a significant population decline? For a country whose economy relies heavily on production and exports, it needs more manpower.
Workers from emerging countries are practical. They need employment as soon as possible. They don’t have the luxury of spending 1–3 years studying Japanese just to qualify. Instead, they will look elsewhere, and there are many more attractive options than Japan.
If you look at other progressive regions, the Middle East, the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe, you’ll see a large number of Filipino nurses working there. Japan is a clear exception. Why? Because it’s difficult to justify the burden of learning a complex language for relatively low compensation. In other countries, they can build long-term careers and enjoy a better quality of life.
Meanwhile, Japan is already struggling with shortages in critical sectors like healthcare, especially as its aging population continues to grow.
At the end of the day, Japan can make its own policies. But if it continues to operate in a bubble, it will be the one that suffers, because the rest of the world is moving forward.
iron man
As a Brit chartered Civil & Structural Engineer, I agree with the need for Japanese language requirement, Fluent. The one reason I did not settle in Jpn with my better half, was that I was trained according to different codes and Specifications. When Engineering goes wrong it can have a far greater and drastic effect than any sp. mistake in engish. OK. working in a correct environment I could earn 10+++ better salary. Downvote votes time English is not an essential part of life in any Asian Country.
IVO
right move.
official language in Japan is still....japanese.
wallace
Many foreign scientists and nuclear engineers are working on the Fukushima nuclear disaster who do not speak Japanese.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
While I think this is a stupid idea., I am also not surprised as most ideas from the Government are stupid.
carp_boya
Just to be clear, the visa requiring N2 or equivalent is different from the Specialist in Humanities/International Services Visa that English teachers get, right? Requiring N2 for an eikaiwa teacher before they even come to Japan would be crazy.
I’m an engineer but also a permanent resident. If I needed to get the engineer visa, I would not qualify as I don’t have N2, although I can survive more than comfortably in Japanese and have friends and acquaintance who don’t speak any English (that I am aware of).
I think requiring N2 or even N3 for a permanent resident is reasonable. But N2 just to get your first Japan work visa seems a bit of a high requirement. The best Japanese speakers I know who didn’t go to university here “only” had N3 or N4 when they arrived. I only knew “arigato” and “sayonara” when I arrived lol.
carp_boya
If the job requires Japanese, the interview process would probably also be done in Japanese. Wouldn’t getting through that interview process in Japanese, be a better gauge of someone’s English than the JLPT?
noypikantoku
But who actually needs foreign workers? If the goal is to fill the growing gap in the workforce, then there’s no choice but to adapt. If the system becomes too difficult, people simply won’t come. And in the end, who will bear the consequences? As I said, Japan needs foreign workers more the foreign workers need them. Blame their poor handling of their economy and population.
Purr Nyan
So they're going to make JLPT take-able at any time of the year alongside this policy, yes?
Speed
But this is the specific visa related to eikawa teachers.
I was on an "Instructor" visa on the JET Program under Mombusho but had to switch to a "Specialist in Humanities" visa when I went to work for an eikaiwa.
Akula
It took me close to 3 years in Japan to pass N2. The upshot will be fewer people coming to work in Japan, which I think is a good idea.
Mr Kipling
Not quite, they are focusing on getting the foreigners that benefit JAPAN.
And for those who seem to be lacking in English comprehension skills...
WORK REQUIRING JAPANESE!!! not all specialist in humanities visas.
noypikantoku
The situations in Japan and Europe are fundamentally different. In parts of Europe, large numbers of refugees were accepted but not always managed effectively. Japan, on the other hand, is dealing with a labor shortage.
Foreign workers coming to Japan are generally selected and brought in to fill specific gaps in the workforce. In other words, they arrive with jobs already lined up. This is different from situations in some European countries, where people were accepted without clear job placement or structured integration plans.
So Japan is not bringing in “undesirables”, it is recruiting workers who are needed and, in many cases, already skilled and ready to contribute to the economy.
However, as you mentioned, if the barriers especially language requirements remain too high, many foreign workers simply won’t invest the time to qualify and will choose opportunities elsewhere.
Pukey2
Trying to dissuade foreign skilled workers from coming to Japan without saying you're trying to dissuade them from coming.
chanto
As said before every year 80-90K people pass N2. Vietnamese, Chinese, Koreans, Indonesians or Nepalese don’t have a problem studying hard and having those credentials. With these change, even more of them will pass it. It is really the westerners who’s going to be impacted mainly.
with this change westerners on this thread realized they are the undesirables from Japan perspective contrary who they thought should be.
noypikantoku
Many N2 passers are foreigners aiming to enter Japanese universities or pursue higher-skilled career paths. But the workers Japan needs to fill its labor shortages are in a different situation, they don’t have the luxury of spending 2–3 years studying the language. They need to find work immediately.
The assumption that Westerners are unwilling to learn Japanese is also inaccurate. The real issue is structural. Japan continues to operate in a globalized economy while maintaining limited use of English in many professional environments. As a result, English-speaking expats are often brought in to help bridge that gap.
At the same time, Japan is not experiencing an immigration crisis. The current system is relatively controlled, and foreign workers are already contributing meaningfully to the economy.
That’s why it’s difficult to understand why the Takaichi administration would introduce stricter measures. Policies that make it harder for foreign workers to enter could ultimately worsen labor shortages and place additional strain on the economy.
sakurasuki
@chanto
You only mentioned nationalities, do you have more information about their residences and also their occupation status? Are they already in Japan? Do they hold certain type of visa either SSW2,SSW1, Humanities, Engineer, Spouse visa, Japanese descendant Visa? Which imply that they already live and work in Japan, have benefit to be surrounded by Japanese environment. Not only that those people high probability already have N3/N4, which usually just a normal to pursue additional level such as N1/N2.
.
So that's completely different from asking someone from abroad, not yet in Japan and with no guarantee for job in Japan but need to invest time and money to pass N2.
Lorem ipsum
I agree with pretty much everything you said. I too think Japan is shooting itself in the foot, and royally at that. But, if we are to believe the recent numbers and data on how many foreigners are currently in the country, then there are more foreigners in Japan now than ever before. Amongst, them, you have some idiots like the ones mentioned in this article who violate the rules by doing work not allowed by their visa. When you think about it that way, I reluctantly have to admit that it might be the right thing for Japan to do. Same with those visa fee increases. I find them absurd, especially PR now costing up to a mind boggling 300.000 yen. But if the numbers don't lie, then Japan is simply doing what statistically makes sense.
ライアン
This kind of sounds meaningless. They will require N2 for work requiring Japanese. Only the employer knows what is required for their workplace. So the company can just decide at any time that the work doesn't require Japanese, if it creates an issue finding qualified workers. This is more about political messaging than a substantive change in policy.
ian
Why require it if it's not needed?
I mean I haven't heard or read anything that workers under those visas are having problems doing their jobs because of lack of Japanese proficiency
Yohan
The question remains what is the native language of these foreign citizens.
Many of them are already living in Japan or have already some good knowledge of Japanese as their second language, I met US-citizens whose parents were Japanese, also some from Brazil of Japanese descent, also Koreans and Chinese.
I know a woman from China, who has PR status in Japan and a man from Taiwan, who was living as an orphan within a Japanese family.
I also know a young Filipino who was never anywhere else but in Japan and was only in Japanese schools, but kept the nationality of his parents, he is almost a native Japanese speaker.
Such people, who are almost bi-lingual, pass easily such a Japanese N2 and N1 exam, useful when applying for a job in Japan. There are also mixed race people, father foreigner, wife Japanese, living in Japan....
However nobody can expect a person who never had anything to do with Japan to pass N3/N2/N1 easily after arriving in Japan.
noypikantoku
One reason could be that Takaichi is trying to satisfy her main supporters, which are the especially right-wing voters, while also protecting her position within the LDP.
In Japan, many people don’t pay close attention to politics or elections. On the other hand, right-wing supporters tend to be more active and vocal. Because of that, their opinions can have a bigger influence on political decisions and they are the ones who put her in this current position.
Part of her actions may also be about correcting past policies that were seen as too favorable to China under previous LDP leaders. But instead of holding those leaders accountable or dealing directly with bigger political issues, the burden is now being placed on foreign residents. Foreign residents have limited political power, so it’s easier to pass these policies without much pushback. This can make it look like strong leadership to her supporters, and at the same time save LDP, even if the long-term effects are negative.
At the same time, Japan is facing bigger problems,van aging population, fewer workers, low wages, and rising costs of living. Making it harder for foreign workers to come in will likely make these problems worse, not better.
In the end, even with new leadership, the overall approach hasn’t really changed. The main issues are still there, and they remain unsolved.
dmacleod
The Japanese government's so-called "guidelines" feels less like a thoughtful immigration policy and more like an expansion of Japan’s already massive testing ecosystem.
Japan has long relied on standardized exams—not just for students trying to enter good schools, but for working adults chasing promotions or credentials. That system is highly profitable for the testing industry, and it tends to perpetuate itself regardless of whether it actually measures meaningful ability.
Requiring language proficiency proof for “engineer/specialist in humanities” visas risks extending that same model to foreign workers. The question isn’t whether language matters—it obviously does—but whether standardized tests are the best or only way to assess it. In many cases, actual job performance, workplace communication, and on-the-job integration are far better indicators.
There’s a real concern here that this becomes less about improving communication and more about creating another gatekeeping mechanism—one that benefits test providers while giving policymakers the illusion of control.
If the goal is integration and productivity, the focus should be on practical language use and employer accountability—not just another checkbox exam.
beentofivecontinents
Still, it is embarrassing that many Westerners who have live in Japan over 10 years (in some cases over 200), barely speak any Japanese...
chanto
they had nothing to do with Japan and not willing to do their homework in advance, why would Japan feel obliged to accommodate them.
just because they think they like (perhaps even obsessed with) Japan is not enough. Actions matter.
noypikantoku
If businesses want to keep operating, they don’t have the luxury of setting overly strict conditions or requiring “homework” that takes 2–3 years to complete.
The current wave of foreign workers coming to Japan isn’t driven by people who simply love anime or Japanese culture. These workers are being actively recruited by agencies and hired by employers who urgently need manpower due to severe labor shortages.
They are coming because they are needed, not because Japan is an easy or attractive option.
Don’t confuse this with foreigners who are highly motivated to come to Japan. Those individuals are more likely to invest the time and effort to pass N2 or N1 Japanese proficiency.
However, most foreign workers being brought in to fill labor shortages are not driven by that kind of personal interest. They are not necessarily passionate about Japan, they are simply looking for work opportunities.
The reality is that not all foreigners are eager to come to Japan. In fact, Japan is not a top destination for many workers. Many prefer countries in Europe or the Middle East, where salaries are higher and the overall conditions are more attractive.
But don't worry, I guarantee you, once this policy is implemented. Japanese employers will have a hard time looking for workers and that will slow down their businesses. So who are they gonna blame next?
noypikantoku
Because Japan needs foreign workers more than they need Japan.
Muffin
Well, it’s a good thing that JLPT releases the official statistics on the test-takers for every test period!
https://www.jlpt.jp/e/statistics/archive.html
Looking at the December 2025 test, 41,479 people overseas passed N2 (compared to 23,927 within Japan). N1 was 23,659 overseas (compared to 12,664 in Japan). So, together, 65,406 people OVERSEAS became certified N2/1 in just July alone. The test is held twice a year. Adding in the data from the July 2025 test, and you get a grand total of 126,908 people outside of Japan getting N1/N2 per year.
Muffin
Correction to my previous comment - this is December 2024.
3RENSHO
"Still, it is embarrassing that many Westerners who have live [sic] in Japan over 10 years (in some cases over 200),"
Not embarrassed, but guilty as charged! (At the very least, it feels like over two hundred years...)
ILoveDownvotes
@chanto no need to make it "us vs them", the government here is doing that enough already.
If all the Vietnamese, Koreans and Chinese have N2 already, where did this problem come from in the first place?
I don't think it's that German guy working in IT featured in the videos for this topic (see NHK website).
theFu
People who want to live more than 1 yr in Japan should learn the language for many reasons. Allowing people to choose on their own hasn't worked. Making it mandatory for immigration makes total sense.
Any changes will have impacts. That's for Japanese and their representatives to decide, but the country does have a shrinking population. 2nd and 3rd generation immigrants will learn Japanese like a native. We've seen that around the world in other places, so that is a viable long-term choice for the Japanese citizens to consider. There are lots of problems with a shrinking population if normal demographics are reviewed.
Dion Sanchez
Just for clarification ".......require proof of Japanese language proficiency for individuals seeking the visa status of engineer, specialist in humanities or international services for work requiring Japanese,...." - this is for jobs/companies where employees must have a high level of Japanese proficiency, i.e. N2. That means these jobs will require the employee to read/write Kanji and converse with Japanese colleagues and/or customers. The N2 requirement is a job requirement. If you don't meet that requirement, you don't qualify for that job. It's really as simple as that.
Sh1mon M4sada
I am on the fence about this issue.
In Taiwan, there is a very vibrant foreign workers community, many don't speak mandarin (at all). They thrive and contribute to Taiwanese industries. Because Taiwanese communicates fine in foreign tongues. Many have been training in foreign countries since leaving college.
How has Taiwanese industry faired? IMHO, Taiwanese are generally much more multi-lingual proficient than the average Japanese, and it really shows when it comes to entrepreneurs marketing Taiwanese products to a world market.