Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for travelers from China

Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travelers from mainland China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.
Travelers from China who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days, Kishida told reporters, adding that the new border measures for China will go into effect from midnight on Dec 30.
The government will also limit requests from airlines to increase flights to China, he said.
Japan reopened its borders to tourists in October after more than two years of strict COVID curbs, provided travelers present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus tests taken before departure.
The announcement comes after China said it will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting from Jan 8.
Chinese flocked to travel sites on Tuesday, even as rising infections strained the health system. Data from travel platform Ctrip showed that searches for popular destinations on had increased 10-fold. Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, South Korea were the most sought-after, Ctrip said.
Data from another platform, Qunar, showed that within 15 minutes of the news, searches for international flights jumped seven-fold, with Thailand, Japan and South Korea at the top of the list.
While the world's second-largest economy is expected to see a sharp rebound later next year once the initial shockwave of infections fades away, it is in for a rough ride in the coming weeks and months as workers increasingly fall ill.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
Jay
Fair enough. Perhaps largely lost among the debates around vaccines, mandates, lockdowns, masks and rising and falling case numbers, we must never forget the point of origin of this virus and who is responsible for the pandemic as a whole. If Chinese citizens have to jump through a few extra hoops due to the apparent ineptitude/downright insidiousness of the Chinese Communist Party, then I don't think any of us should really need to have a problem with that.
buua
I'm afraid your headline is wrong. It shouldn't be "Chinese travelers" but "travelers from China". According to the text, it has nothing to do with nationality. Thank you.
Moderator
Fair enough.
painkiller
Japan is a funny country.
I require a negative COVID test from all Japanese immigration, and other airport staff I encounter when I land in Tokyo.
Bronco
So the old rule was the only unvaccinated travellers needed a test.
But the new rule is that both vaccinated and unvaccinated need a test.
They're effectively saying that vaccination status no longer has any bearing.
theResident
Absolutely - With Covid raging in the PRC and no effective vaccination programme in place, they really should have to spend three days in a hotel, a pre flight and end of day third day test.
This is just going to inconvenience the rest of us getting through the airport. Hopefully most flights will go to Narita so I don't have to deal with it. Lets keep Haneda smooth and easy.
Nemo
I would say cut the direct air routes until this calms down and ban energy of any non-resident who has been in the PRC in the last x days.
wallace
Departure and arrival and no tourists.
3RENSHO
"and ban energy of any non-resident..."
Ban energy? How are you going to do that?
theResident
@Bronco: Nothing of the sort. They have a failed vaccine programme and should have purchased proper vaccines from the West at the first opportunity.
virusrex
They are saying that vaccination status does not guarantee the person can't be infected, which is nothing new and was something clearly told even before vaccines were developed and experts talked about the possibility of variants.
The adition of a quarantine is also "them" saying a negative test does not mean the person can't become a positive afterwards which again is nothing new.
Both of the measures have little meaning if the purpose is to avoid having cases, since Japan is in the middle of a wave. It would be at much significative if the intention is to reduce the introduction of a new variant, but the government has not openly said this is the case.
Numan
Problem is that you can not trust Chinese documents. They can be forged quite or acquired quite easily through bribery. People coming from China (nationals specifically) should also be required to take a test at their destination. China is the original source of the COVID pandemic like SARs before that.
No one in Japan is excited for Chinese travelers or people coming from China to bring the next Chinese-born strain of COVID to its shores.
India is already dealing with the new variant from China and is now considering halting all flights from China and requiring mandatory masks again.
Omicron BF.7 is the variant killing people in China. It has already been traced from China to India. If india gets it then Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka will be next!
NCIS Reruns
The quarantine procedures for inbound at Japanese airports are a nightmare on steriods. Once last month was enough for me. Even if it means staying here until I die I won't be traveling abroad, at least until the pandemic is declared over.
n1k1
Nonsense ! There is no running away from covid.
xin xin
Not good enough. Japan should reject all Chinese visitors. The CCP may be using some of them to spread the virus. More effective than shooting missiles at Japan.
wolfshine
Another pointless feel-good policy measure. Proof that Japan has no confidence in its expensive, endless, and ineffective booster rollout campaign.
Because if they did, why would they still be concerned about case numbers? If you feel as though their people have a reduced risk, why are you still trying to shield them from Chinese people or the unvaccinated?
There are no good policies on the border - only virtue signaling for Japan's Church of Public Health Consciousness. I for one believe in seperation of church and state. Enough already.
Michael Gnaegi
Interesting concept. Kind of what the Chinese did for 3 years and realised they failed.. I wish the art of learning would be strong in politicians...