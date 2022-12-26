Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for travelers from China

People stand in front of a flight information board at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on Oct 11.

Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travelers from mainland China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

Travelers from China who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days, Kishida told reporters, adding that the new border measures for China will go into effect from midnight on Dec 30.

The government will also limit requests from airlines to increase flights to China, he said.

Japan reopened its borders to tourists in October after more than two years of strict COVID curbs, provided travelers present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus tests taken before departure.

The announcement comes after China said it will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting from Jan 8.

Chinese flocked to travel sites on Tuesday, even as rising infections strained the health system. Data from travel platform Ctrip showed that searches for popular destinations on had increased 10-fold. Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, South Korea were the most sought-after, Ctrip said.

Data from another platform, Qunar, showed that within 15 minutes of the news, searches for international flights jumped seven-fold, with Thailand, Japan and South Korea at the top of the list.

While the world's second-largest economy is expected to see a sharp rebound later next year once the initial shockwave of infections fades away, it is in for a rough ride in the coming weeks and months as workers increasingly fall ill.

