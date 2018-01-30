Japan to restrict heated tobacco use but gives up on indoor smoking ban

The Japanese government said Tuesday it plans to restrict use of heat-not-burn tobacco products but give up on a total ban on indoor smoking to prevent passive smoking, backpedaling from its initial goal due to industry resistance.
Heat-not-burn tobacco products will be restricted as a user's breath contains nicotine and other substances that can cause cancer, but use of such products will be allowed in specially designated rooms at restaurants where customers will also be able to eat and drink, according to the government plan.
Under the plan drawn up by the health ministry, smoking will be completely banned in hospitals, schools, universities and government offices to protect children and others from secondhand smoking. Minors will be prohibited from entering smoking spaces.
Smoking will be permitted in restaurants and bars if they set up special rooms for exclusive use by smokers where no food or drink will be served. However, the ministry is currently negotiating with the LDP regarding restaurants and bars that are to be exempted from the requirement to establish separate smoking areas.
As Japan is among the lowest-ranked countries in terms of tobacco control, with no smoke-free law covering indoor public spaces, the health ministry originally planned to introduce a tougher ban but backed down due to opposition from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and industries to be subject to the measure.
After obtaining the LDP's approval, the ministry plans to submit a bill to "tighten" tobacco control to the Diet in March and implement the legislation in stages by the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to ministry officials. Currently, facility operators in Japan are only required to "make efforts" to prevent passive smoking.
Restrictions on heat-not-burn tobacco use will be less stringent than those on cigarettes because the risk to health posed by secondhand smoking of such products remains unclear, the officials said.
On the backpedaling from the initial plan, a senior health ministry official said, "It would be difficult to introduce thorough restrictions by disregarding smokers. We need to take a first step."
The Tokyo metropolitan government, which aims to introduce its own indoor smoking ban as the host city of the 2020 Olympics, will postpone submitting a draft ordinance to its assembly session to be convened in February, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.
The local government believes it is necessary to review the envisioned ordinance given discrepancies with the health ministry plan, and will aim to propose it at an assembly meeting starting in June, the sources said.© KYODO
Disillusioned
smoking will be completely banned in hospitals, schools, universities and government offices
smokunhbhas been banned in these places since they banned smoking at train stations over a decade ago although, many of them kept their little yellow smoking rooms.
It shoukd cone as me as no surprise the Japanese government is back peddling on smoking restrictions considering the own 51% of japan tobacco and are pulling a nice little profit and taxes from tobacco.
Ampas
Oh dear, we cannot inconvenience the smokers can we?
Aly Rustom
Does that mean that restaurants and bars will not be allowed to employ minors since according to the first statement: Minors will be prohibited from entering smoking spaces?
It should, but I'm guessing there will be some stupid loophole that allows them to do that.
Tommy Jones
Amy: I'm under the impression that the men is made of "green cheese," whatever that is. Our sources differ. Hmmmm . . . How do we ever solve this problem?
maybeperhapsyes
As long as we have politicians with vested interests in JT then the law will never change to a full ban on smoking.
Does anyone know if they have to declare such interests. Would be interesting to see how they voted and their reasoning for not implementing a full ban. Surely not an infringement on smokers rights? What about my rights as a non smoker?
porto
They should require all establishments to post signs which clearly state if smoking is permitted or prohibited on the premises. The sign in photo would do nicely.
Dukeleto
Double speak for we don’t want to restrict our party funding and those very heavy brown paper envelopes.
It appears smokers must form the majority of the LDP’s base voters?
So the populations health is of less concern than the affect on profits for Japans tobacco industry?
The LDP really is a people’s party, isn’t it!
papigiulio
Due to industry resistance? Hah don't make me laugh. The government and JT are best friends.