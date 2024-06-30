 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to revamp women's empowerment forum, focus on youth development

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is set to overhaul its international symposium on women's empowerment to focus more on building up the next generation and strengthening cooperation with the United Nations, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

The move comes as the government has deemed it necessary for the World Assembly for Women, launched in 2014, to adopt a more practical approach by involving men and younger generations to address issues related to women and gender.

Japan continues to lag behind its peers in closing the gender gap, ranking 118th among 146 countries in the 2024 report by the World Economic Forum.

There are plans to hold the next international conference in 2025 centered on the theme of "women, peace and security," emphasizing women's involvement in conflict resolution and peacebuilding, the sources said.

The inaugural symposium, spearheaded by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as part of his efforts to boost female participation in the workforce, was held in September 2014 with Christine Lagarde, then managing director of the International Monetary Fund, among the attendees.

The fourth annual meeting in November 2017 featured Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser of then U.S. President Donald Trump, as a speaker.

At the sixth event in December 2022, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged his commitment to promoting policies that reflect the perspective of women. However, by this time the conference's role had diminished as most of the key issues regarding women's empowerment had been covered.

The government is set to rename the forum and shift the focus on sending Japanese youth to U.N. meetings and international events, as well as creating networking opportunities between young researchers from Japan and abroad.

The new program will also incorporate the women, peace and security agenda driven by Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

In relation to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, the government is also considering organizing a symposium to discuss solutions to climate change and other global issues from a gender perspective, according to the sources.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Point Cards Explained: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Kaze no Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Furano Lavender Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Shirahige Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog