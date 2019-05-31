Gov't to review parents' disciplinary right in effort to reduce child abuse

The Japanese government will start next month reviewing a Civil Code provision that states the parental right to discipline their children, deeming it has been used as an excuse in serious child abuse cases, Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita said Friday.
Yamashita said he will ask the Legislative Council, an advisory panel at the Justice Ministry, to start examining the matter at a meeting on June 20.
"The situation surrounding child abuse is very serious and the Justice Ministry has been considering a review, given the (parental) right has continued to be used as an excuse," Yamashita said. The minister expressed hope for a productive study and deliberation by the panel of the "urgent" issue.
The move comes as a bill banning parents and other guardians from physically punishing children passed the lower house on Tuesday with a unanimous vote.
The legislation, which is expected to be enacted during the current Diet session through late June and take effect in April next year, calls for reviewing parental disciplinary rights within two years of its entry into force.
While there have been calls in the past for scrapping the disciplinary right clause, it was left intact when Japan amended the Civil Code in 2011 as some said doing away with it would prevent parents from properly disciplining their children.
Article 822 of the Civil Code stipulates a person who exercises parental authority may discipline a child to the extent necessary for its care and education in the child's interests.
But a slew of serious child abuses cases have since occurred in Japan in the name of discipline.
Among recent cases, 10-year-old Mia Kurihara died at her home in Chiba Prefecture in January after her father allegedly splashed her with cold water and deprived her of food and sleep. The father told investigators he was "disciplining" her.
In March last year, 5-year-old Yua Funato died in Tokyo, leaving desperate pleas for her parents to "forgive" her and stop mistreating her. Her father also said he hit Yua to "discipline" her.
Separately, Yamashita said he will also request the advisory panel to review a Civil Code provision that assumes a child born within 300 days of a divorce was fathered by the previous husband.
The clause has been blamed for causing hundreds of people not to be listed in a family registry, as most of their births were not reported to the authorities with their mothers seeking to prevent them from being recognized as a child of the previous husband.
Being unregistered means a person will not have an official certificate to prove his or her identity and face difficulties in school enrollment and employment among other issues.
As of April this year, 827 people were without a family registry, according to the Justice Ministry.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Disillusioned
Do they really think changing the Civil Code will reduce child abuse? Seriously? The seem to be missing the points of why so many children are abused in Japan. You can start with economic pressures, but that does not explain why so many parents are so callous and mean to their children. The education system and working culture drives all the love out of the society. Children are bullied and intimidated throughout their schooling years in a virtual 24/7 prison system. Fathers are prisoners of their companies and barely spend time with their kids. And, mothers are full time carers for both the children and the father (and ailing parents), which drives the love out of any relationship. There is no love in Japan! People do not respect themselves and, as a result, they do not respect others as well, which leads to all the extremely nasty treatment of kids in Japan.
nandakandamanda
This will scare everyone, all the good parents, except for child abusers.
Cricky
Going to ask career beauracrts for advice on child abuse? How about asking social workers, mental health experts. Psychology experts. What a strange group of people to turn to for advice (Beauracract minions).
obladi
OK, but even if it's not the solution, reviewing the law is not, by itself, harmful.
obladi
This seems like an oversimplification to the child abuse problem. Most children are not abused physically.
papigiulio
This!
I know they want to eradicate child abuse but this can't be fixed with a simple LAW. This is just pretending they are doing something about the problem.
Why don't they give the police or child protection services more power instead, that would be much better.