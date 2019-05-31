Gov't to review parents' disciplinary right in effort to reduce child abuse

Yua Funato is seen in this image taken from the Facebook page of her mother Yuri Funato.

The Japanese government will start next month reviewing a Civil Code provision that states the parental right to discipline their children, deeming it has been used as an excuse in serious child abuse cases, Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita said Friday.

Yamashita said he will ask the Legislative Council, an advisory panel at the Justice Ministry, to start examining the matter at a meeting on June 20.

"The situation surrounding child abuse is very serious and the Justice Ministry has been considering a review, given the (parental) right has continued to be used as an excuse," Yamashita said. The minister expressed hope for a productive study and deliberation by the panel of the "urgent" issue.

The move comes as a bill banning parents and other guardians from physically punishing children passed the lower house on Tuesday with a unanimous vote.

The legislation, which is expected to be enacted during the current Diet session through late June and take effect in April next year, calls for reviewing parental disciplinary rights within two years of its entry into force.

While there have been calls in the past for scrapping the disciplinary right clause, it was left intact when Japan amended the Civil Code in 2011 as some said doing away with it would prevent parents from properly disciplining their children.

Article 822 of the Civil Code stipulates a person who exercises parental authority may discipline a child to the extent necessary for its care and education in the child's interests.

But a slew of serious child abuses cases have since occurred in Japan in the name of discipline.

Among recent cases, 10-year-old Mia Kurihara died at her home in Chiba Prefecture in January after her father allegedly splashed her with cold water and deprived her of food and sleep. The father told investigators he was "disciplining" her.

In March last year, 5-year-old Yua Funato died in Tokyo, leaving desperate pleas for her parents to "forgive" her and stop mistreating her. Her father also said he hit Yua to "discipline" her.

Separately, Yamashita said he will also request the advisory panel to review a Civil Code provision that assumes a child born within 300 days of a divorce was fathered by the previous husband.

The clause has been blamed for causing hundreds of people not to be listed in a family registry, as most of their births were not reported to the authorities with their mothers seeking to prevent them from being recognized as a child of the previous husband.

Being unregistered means a person will not have an official certificate to prove his or her identity and face difficulties in school enrollment and employment among other issues.

As of April this year, 827 people were without a family registry, according to the Justice Ministry.

