national

Japan to revise child custody rules to enforce handovers

4 Comments
TOKYO

The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday approved a bill to revise the enforcement of the civil law to enable the handover of a child to a parent who is awarded custody even if the other parent refuses to abide by a court order to transfer guardianship.

Currently, the law has no clear stipulation on such handovers, leaving court officials to rely on a clause related to asset seizure to enforce child custody orders. The current system has drawn criticism due to the fact it treats children as property.

Japan will similarly revise legislation implementing The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, an international treaty providing a framework allowing the return of a child internationally abducted by a parent.

At present, Japanese legislation requires a parent living with a child to be present in person when the child is handed over to the other parent, the proposed revision will allow a transfer without both parents being there.

The convention, to which Japan acceded in 2014, sets out rules and procedures for the prompt return to the country of habitual residence of children under 16 taken or retained by one parent, if requested by the other parent.

The bill to modify the civil execution law also included revisions to allow Japanese courts to obtain debtors' financial information and bar registered crime syndicate members from acquiring foreclosed real estate properties in public auctions.

The amendments are aimed at helping authorities seize money and properties from parents who fail to meet their court-ordered child support obligations and people who do not pay compensation to crime victims.

The revised law will make it easier for courts to require financial and public institutions to provide information on debtors, including that related to their savings and places of employment.

Japan maintains a system of sole custody and in a large majority of cases when a dispute reaches court mothers are awarded custody after divorce. It is not unusual for children in Japan to stop seeing their fathers after their parents break up.

4 Comments
A step in the right direction, I suppose.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The amendments are aimed at helping authorities seize money and properties from parents who fail to meet their court-ordered child support obligations ......

Hopefully this will dispel the ideas that some posters here have stated regarding their belief that parents do not have to pay child-support.

There has always been court ordered child support, however many parents, typically the mothers, made the choice to NOT demand any from the father's.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Unfortunately, I will have to see it to believe it.  Written laws and the enforcement of said laws tend to be on the opposite ends of the stick.  But here's to hoping...

S

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Finally!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

