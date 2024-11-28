 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Mesamong
national

Japan to revise duty-free rules; refund consumption tax on return

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan plans to revise its duty-free rules for foreign visitors from the latter half of fiscal 2026, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Among the proposed changes is reimbursing the consumption tax upon their return to their home country.

Currently, foreign tourists to Japan are exempt from paying consumption tax, which is levied at 10 percent, when purchasing goods totaling 5,000 yen or more, provided they intend to use the items in their home country.

The revision comes after the government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba identified a series of abuses involving the illicit trade of duty-free goods with tourists allegedly selling items for profit before they return home.

The Ishiba administration is expected to include the revision in its tax reform plans to be finalized in December.

As part of the revision, the government is likely to deploy devices at all airports and ports with international departures across Japan to verify the purchasing history of duty-free items owned by travelers, the sources said.

Foreign visitors will no longer be eligible for consumption tax exemptions if they send duty-free items from post offices in Japan, they added.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel