Japan to revise foreign aid charter toward 'more strategic' ODA use

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi says that Japan aims to revise its foreign aid charter in the first half of next year to enable "more strategic and effective" provision of its official development assistance.

Amid growing concern over China's alleged economic coercion and debt-trap diplomacy as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Hayashi said that Japan will "protect universal values such as freedom and democracy" through the first revision of the development cooperation charter since 2015.

"At a time when the international situation has been changing significantly, it has become essential to further utilize ODA as an important diplomatic tool to keep meeting the global community's expectations," Hayashi said.

The updated charter is expected to reflect recipient nations' commitment to the rule of law and Japan's economic security including a stable supply of key natural resources, government officials said, adding that global challenges including climate change would be also incorporated.

To hammer out the details of the revision, the government will set up a panel consisting of experts in international politics and other fields as well as business leaders, and hold its first meeting next week, according to the Foreign Ministry.

In adopting the current charter in 2015, the government effectively lifted a ban on backing foreign military forces, allowing the use of official development assistance for noncombat purposes such as disaster relief, infrastructure building and coast guard activities.

