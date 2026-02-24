 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to revise law to protect new crop varieties from unauthorized export

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will revise a law to establish rights to block unauthorized exports of new crop varieties by third parties to protect brand value and intellectual property rights amid a series of leaks abroad, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Once the revision to the plant variety protection and seed law is enacted, the new rights will take effect when a developer declares that a new variety has been applied for registration.

The bill is slated to be submitted during the current special parliamentary session, with plans to implement it within the year. It would also extend plant breeders' rights, which grant breeders exclusive control over the production and sale of new varieties, by another 10 years.

Currently, rights to prevent unauthorized exports are enforced only after a new variety has been reviewed and officially registered, a process that can take as long as six years.

Plant breeders in Japan often cultivate more plants on a trial basis while a new crop is undergoing review to enable marketing as soon as it is registered, but the practice has raised the risk of it leaking abroad before it can be entered on the official register.

Last year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries confirmed that names similar to those of 50 new fruit varieties from Japan appeared on Chinese and South Korean seed vendor websites.

"The varieties were likely leaked during the application process," an agriculture ministry official said.

The move comes amid recent hype over new Japanese plant products abroad. The Japanese sweet potato "Beniharuka" was registered in 2010 but rapidly gained popularity in South Korea from around 2015, with around 40 percent of the potato now grown in the country. It has also been leaked to China and Thailand.

Around 7,000 crop varieties were under plant breeders' rights as of the end of 2024. Under the current law, fruit varieties are protected for 30 years and other plants for 25 years, but the duration will be extended by an additional 10 years.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “What Is Happening With Us?”

Savvy Tokyo

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog