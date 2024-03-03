Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to revise official romanization rules for 1st time in 70 years

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is planning to revise its romanization rules for the first time in about 70 years to bring the official language transliteration system in line with everyday usage, according to government officials.

The country will switch to the Hepburn rules from the current Kunrei-shiki rules, meaning, for example, the official spelling of the central Japan prefecture of Aichi will replace Aiti. Similarly, the famous Tokyo shopping district known worldwide as Shibuya will be changed in its official presentation from Sibuya.

The Hepburn system, which better reflects English pronunciations, has long been predominantly used in society as well as in officialdom, including on passports and road signs, despite the cabinet deciding in 1954 that the Kunrei-shiki rules would be used in principle.

Still, the country's elementary school curriculum guidelines call for teaching third-year students romanization of Japanese based on the decades-old state designation.

Amid concern the divide between official rules and common usage is causing confusion, a subcommittee of the Council for Cultural Affairs deemed it necessary to consider the revision to improve communication.

To revise the Cabinet announcement that enshrined the Kunrei-shiki system, the education minister will need to consult with the council over the change.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ebino Plateau

GaijinPot Travel