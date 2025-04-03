 Japan Today
national

Japan to send infrastructure experts to Thailand in wake of quake

TOKYO

Japan's government said Thursday that it will send a team of infrastructure experts to Thailand following a deadly building collapse triggered by last week's massive earthquake centered in neighboring Myanmar.

The dispatch, at the request of the Thai government, is aimed at cooperating in "improving the earthquake resistance and safety" of buildings, roads and bridges by providing expert advice, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The experts from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism as well as Metropolitan Expressway Co. are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok later this week, the Japanese ministry said.

In Bangkok, 22 people have been confirmed dead and 35 injured, most of them at the construction site of a high-rise building that collapsed in the wake of a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in central Myanmar on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

