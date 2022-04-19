Japan to send masks, hazmat suits, drones to Ukraine

Japan will send gas masks, hazmat suits and drones to Ukraine to help defend the country against Russia’s invasion amid growing concern of chemical weapons use by the Russian military.
Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday that Japan is sending the anti-chemical-warfare equipment at the request of the Ukrainian government.
Japan last month provided bulletproof vests, helmets and other nonlethal arms equipment to Ukraine as an exception to Tokyo’s ban on arms exports to countries in conflict, saying Ukraine is being invaded. The shipment has raised controversy in Japan, whose pacifist Constitution renounces war.
“Banding together with the international community and firmly taking action against Russia’s invasion, which violates international law, is extremely important from the viewpoint of our own national security as well,” Kishi said.
The government has revised its operational guideline of arms transfer to allow provisions of nonlethal equipment to Ukraine and says the new rule covers gas masks and protective gear. Japan is also sending commercially available drones that are not considered arms equipment.
Japan has been quick in joining the United States and European Union in imposing sanctions against Russia and supporting Ukraine and its people because Tokyo fears the impact its invasion could have on East Asia, where China has been increasingly pushing its own territorial claims.
Larr Flint
Great! Send them also some YEN as it is going to be useless soon.
Wakarimasen
All this stuff being sent to Ukraine...... Is it actually useful? Are there enough Ukrainian heroes on the ground to make use of it all
Peter14
They requested it, so I would say yes.
dagon
Japan will send gas masks, hazmat suits and drones to Ukraine to help defend the country against Russia’s invasion amid growing concern of chemical weapons use by the Russian military.
How much of a benefit will that be to the Ukrainian people?
About as much as Abenomasks were to the Japanese people.
But chemical weapons have been in the news and it looks like we are doing something for little cost to the LDP and Japan Inc...
OssanAmerica
Get a new act will ya?
Mr Kipling
Masks? Not those millions of Abenomasks still in storage?
snowymountainhell
NO! Pleas not those quadrupled-in-price, waste of the taxpayers’ money Abenomasks!
klausdorth
Well, it is better than nothing, but very similar to what Germany did!
The Ukraine defenders don't need masks or helmets.
They need some real hardware, NOW, not tomorrow or next week!
But business as usual seems to be more important to some countries than saving the lives of thousands, helping to fend off those beasts, and give Ukraine a better future, without shelling, killing, destruction, rape, deportation and so on.
marcelito
Appropriate response.
Ukraine defenders don't need masks or helmets.
They need some real hardware, NOW, not tomorrow or next week!
Well, they did request it.
Peter14
Chemical attacks are one of the Russian military's "go to" moves.
Ukraine knows this and needs a defense against it so their soldiers can keep resisting the invaders.
They need that as well. They could get as many as 52 MiG29's and 8 SU-25's from Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria if NATO and US agree to it. With those they can better contest and defend their airspace and conduct more sorties against Russian formations. Added to the 55 combat aircraft they still operate they could begin to conduct more offensive operations.
Long range offensive missiles are also needed. 200km to 1500km range would be enough to strike back at Russia and hit its dug in positions inside Ukraine.
kennyG
Don't bet your life on currency dude....
Sven Asai
Don’t complain on this. You all very well know, that Japan and also Germany cannot deliver the real thing for historical reasons. Imagine the contrary, both countries would deliver or buy the real hardware, missiles, chemical and atomic weapons, just the full program to make Russia stop the war and get out of the Ukraine immediately shivering from fear themselves. The whole world would complain that as militarization, new attempts of world leadership and all such, and again they would very quickly unite again and fight together the two against WITH suddenly new friend and ally Russia at the top. That’s why only unnecessary and useless garbage is delivered by both, it’s of course of no use and only more to be seen like a symbolic and supportive gesture.
BigYen
This is a response to a request from the government of Ukraine. What’s with all the pointless negativity about it?
Kumagaijin
I'm here for the Abenomask comments. But seriously, if J-Gov was really serious about pressuring Russia, it should cut off all exports.
Antiquesaving
They have been warning and warning and warning "chemical weapons" the USA president, etc.. have been pointing to the " possible use" and the "red line" that NATO may decide to get involved if crossed.
Why do I have the sick feeling right before or right after Mariupol finally falls there will suddenly be a "report" by Ukrainian and confirmed by the USA of the "use of chemical weapons" by Russia!
No evidence nothing but the repeated droning on about "possible use".
Nicolò
SDF equipment is typically said not very practical or modern.
Sending the state-of-the-art erohons to the soldiers and mangas to the refugees would be seriously more appreciated!
Mark
If Russia uses chemical weapons then all bets are off, NATO and the free world should get involved as they did during the Bosnian war and STOP this war and if Russia threatens Nuclear then LET IT BE.
The new world order can't be run by the Tyrant in China, Russia and North Korea.
Haaa Nemui
Kind of the same as there was no way the Russians were going to invade.
Olegek
Food and medicines?
No?
Ukrainians badly needs food and medicines.
Addfwyn
It seems honestly unlikely, for a lot of reasons. The only real risk of chemical attack we have seen are the biolabs that were not Russian-operated to begin with.
At the same time, it doesn't really hurt. It's all protective equipment that, at the absolute worst, won't do anything and could potentially save lives. I am much more for this kind of thing, along with humanitarian relief items like blankets and clothes, over more weapons. The kind of thing that even when it inevitably ends up in the wrong hands, won't be a serious risk to anyone.
travelbangaijin
The only thing Ukraine needs is someone to negotiate a peace deal. This is no different than me sending a box of rocks to Palestinians, they still will not win or defend themselves against the IDF.
Just give up the East part and stay neutral - which was always the deal from day one.
Strangerland
Japan should be joining NATO. As should any country near Russia. Putin proved that Ukraine should have joined sooner. Finland and Sweden are smart to join now while Russia is occupied with their invasion and murder of Ukrainians.
Haaa Nemui
It’s not a war.
“Just give them what they want” said no negotiator ever.
Strangerland
Would you give up a room in your house to a squatter? I think few people would do that. I think we'd take whatever measures necessary to get them out.
albaleo
In some ways I agree. But we've seen how many people killed so far? Is it not a bit like a dispute with a neighbor over a piece of land? Maybe one person is in the wrong initially, but we'd expect to see it resolved by a legal process. Not by killing the "wrong" person's family members one by one until he concedes. Putin is a complete nutcase and should be locked up or put down.
Strangerland
Both. The sooner the Russians take care of this, the sooner the Russian and Ukrainian people will have to stop paying for Putin's ego.
I hope Putin's sleeping with one eye open.
Addfwyn
In all honesty, from day one the deal would have been even more generous. Not even give up the Eastern regions necessarily, just "stop killing everyone in the East part" and agree to stay neutral would have done it. They did try multiple agreements to that effect to be fair, they didn't work.
Now, I am not so sure they'd get such favorable terms, but I certainly doubt it is getting any better by prolonging things. I am skeptical if Zelenskyy would be allowed to agree to any terms though, even if he wanted to.
In the meantime, protective gear like this could help some, but I really do think more humanitarian aid would go a longer way to protecting the people that need it the most. Blankets, food, water, or medicine will save more lives than gas masks and hazmat suits. Of course, nothing stops you from sending both.
TokyoLiving
Silly Japan..
Bye bye, for ever kuril Islands..
Bye byeeeeeeee...
Khaos
Unless NATO gets involved and we all die, it's hard to imagine any outcome other than Ukraine losing the territory of the Donbas. The way I see it, this can either end in peace settlement, or death and destruction on Ukrainian territory and then pretty much the same peace settlement.
Instead of calling for peace and de-escalation, the "international community" is using this opportunity to hurt Russia and undermine it's security in any way they can, under the guise of helping 'good guy' Ukraine.
And in each passing day of the war, NATO and it's allies become relatively more secure at the expense of Ukrainians.
Strangerland
The only think that Ukrainians are paying the price for, is Putin's ego. Any attempt to claim otherwise is Russian propaganda. There is no justification for the murder of the citizens of Ukraine. Full stop, end of story.
Addfwyn
This is preceisely why it is impossible to have any measured discussion on this topic. People have painted it in such a way that if you don't 100% support NATO in everything that they do, that you must be a paid Russian asset. There is no acceptance of any kind of middle ground or acknowledgement that things are anything less than black/white.
WA4TKG
What about something from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries?
Strangerland
…or and apologist.
And the only rational discussion here is that Russia leaves Ukraine now and stops execrating innocent civilians. There are no other rational discussions.
Lamilly
Why?
Strangerland
Because innocent Ukrainians are being executed in the streets.
Tom San
Agreed. The same applies to other comments boards here as well.
voiceofokinawa
Japan restricts the export or selling of arms to a third country by a policy known as the "Three Principles of Controlling Arms Exports". Isn't sending drones to Ukraine in violation of these principles? The government may say that drones are commercially available and so, it may say, they are not military equipment. But can't they be used for surveillance of the enemy's movement and even used to guide missiles to attack a moving enemy convoy?
This is nothing but an act of a thief stealing a house on fire, for the LDP government wants Japan to rearm itself to the teeth, produce arms with impunity and sell them freely abroad.
voiceofokinawa
Japan is sending drones to Ukraine, saying they are not considered military equipment because they are commercially available? That‘s a twisted logic.
According to the Japanese government, .308 Rifles are not considered as military equipment because they commercially available anywhere in the world. Nonsense.
voiceofokinawa
Anyone who gave a negative value to my post,
If you hunt for auction sites on the Internet for .308 Rifles, you'll hit at many of them. In other words, the rifles in question are being sold commercially anywhere in the world. So, according to the Japanese government's explanation, these rifles are not military equipment.