Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to send respirators, oxygen concentrators to India

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Friday it has decided to send 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India, which is battling one of the world's worst coronavirus crises with the rapid spread of the virus, including more contagious variants.

The move came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed during phone talks on Monday to work together to fight the pandemic of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

"Given our friendship with India, which is an important partner in realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, we have decided to extend emergency assistance to help people affected by the novel coronavirus from a humanitarian standpoint," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference.

Kato also said Japan will consider additional aid for India depending on the virus situation in the country.

The Indian government announced Wednesday the country's COVID-19 death toll had eclipsed 200,000, with over 300,000 new daily infections confirmed recently.

The South Asian country is the second hardest-hit country by the pandemic after the United States, having seen over 18 million cases, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog