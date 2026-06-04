Japan to set core English vocabulary list under new curriculum guidelines

Japan plans to create a list of essential English vocabulary under the country's next national curriculum guidelines, aiming to reduce the burden on students and help them master frequently used words more effectively.

The proposal was presented at a working group of the Central Council for Education, an advisory panel to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, as part of discussions on revising English-language education.

The move comes amid concerns that the number of words students are expected to learn has increased significantly in recent years, making English classes more challenging.

Under the current curriculum guidelines in Japan, the recommended vocabulary range is around 600 to 700 words in elementary school, 1,600 to 1,800 words in junior high school and 1,800 to 2,500 words in senior high school.

The education ministry hopes that narrowing the focus to a core set of important words will help students build a stronger foundation in practical English and reduce the pressure of memorizing large numbers of less frequently used terms.

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