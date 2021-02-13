Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to set guidelines for flying car tests by March 2022

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan plans to craft guidelines on tests of flying cars by the end of March 2022, transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Friday, as the government aims to put them into practical use by 2023.

The government has been encouraging the development of these flying vehicles in collaboration with private companies for such purposes as transportation in rural areas and disaster relief.

"We will continue our public-private collaboration, and advance efforts to set a necessary environment" that is conductive to the practical use of flying vehicles, Akaba said at a press conference.

Flying cars, including vehicles that take off and land vertically or drive autonomously, are also envisioned for use in tourism and cargo transportation in the 2020s.

The central Japan prefecture of Mie, which has been advancing efforts to enhance its transportation services and attract tourists to its underpopulated areas with flying cars, had requested the state clarify its standards in giving approval to test flights.

In 2018, the central government launched a private-public council to promote flying vehicles, engaging logistics companies as well as automobile and aircraft makers among others.

Last August, Tokyo-based startup SkyDrive Inc successfully conducted the first public manned flight of a flying car in Japan. It was designed to be the world's smallest electric vertical take-off and landing model, requiring only as much space on the ground as two parked cars, according to the company.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel