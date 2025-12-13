 Japan Today
national

Japan to set up environment safeguards for mega solar project regulations

TOKYO

The Japanese government will strengthen safeguards to protect ecosystems and landscapes from the adverse impact of large-scale solar farms, officials said.

The government is expected to revise the electricity business act in 2026 at the earliest, requiring a third-party organization to corroborate the safety of building such facilities.

The move comes after the construction of mega solar facilities drew backlash near the Kushiro Wetlands in Hokkaido and other areas, stirring concerns that such developments could damage wildlife habitats.

Officials including those from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Environment Ministry submitted a proposal to a panel meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday.

The government will decide whether to also make revisions to the endangered species conservation act by next summer, they said.

Among the worries raised regarding the construction of large solar power facilities were their impact on local wildlife and endangered species, risks stemming from forestland development and the creation of embankments, as well as their effects on the landscape.

Solar farm safety checks have largely been delegated to their operators. The envisaged governmental independent party will also review plans for renewable power generation facilities with a capacity exceeding 10 kilowatts, according to the proposal.

