Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to set up immigration agency to cope with influx of foreigners

2 Comments
TOKYO

As Japan is set to open the door to blue-collar laborers from abroad next April, the government has decided to upgrade the Justice Ministry's Immigration Bureau into an agency to respond to an expected surge in work, government sources said Monday.

The ministry will request 3 billion yen to set up the planned agency, also next April, when Japan starts accepting foreign workers under a new residency status, details of which are expected to be discussed in the Diet this fall.

In what could be a turning point for Japan's labor market, the government expects to accept hundreds of thousands of foreigners for jobs in fields including nursing care, agriculture, construction, hotel, shipbuilding, manufacturing and fisheries, as the country grapples with population decline and a labor shortage.

The number of foreign workers in Japan has been surging in recent years amid a labor crunch, doubling to a record 1.28 million as of October 2017 from 680,000 in 2012, according to statistics compiled by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

Of the 1.28 million, Chinese made up the largest single group of 370,000, followed by Vietnamese and Filipinos.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

2 Comments
Login to comment

until they all flee when the next earthquake hits...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Until they all overstay and become part of the "entertaiment industry"

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

History

Minetopia Besshi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Unusual (And Remarkably Delightful) Afternoon Teas To Try In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog