Japan to set up nationwide volunteer database for disaster relief

TOKYO

The Japanese government plans to establish a nationwide database for non-profit organizations and volunteer groups that support disaster-stricken areas, aiming to expedite relief operations by providing local municipalities with pre-registered information about their specialties.

The government plans to establish the system as early as fiscal 2025, allowing organizations to register in advance, and will submit a bill to revise the disaster countermeasure law to parliament next year, a government source said Friday.

Some municipalities refrain from sharing information with organizations assisting disaster-stricken areas due to insufficient details about their activities, often causing delays in aid delivery.

While some regions have implemented registration systems for volunteer groups, the government sees a need for a nationwide system to prepare for large-scale disasters, such as a megaquake anticipated in the Nankai Trough along the Pacific coast.

The national government is expected to establish the necessary registration criteria and manage the database, while municipalities will determine which local groups and organizations qualify for registration.

