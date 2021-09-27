Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Gov't to shorten quarantine period for vaccinated travelers

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Monday it will ease quarantine rules for people entering the country who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Oct 1, shortening the required period for self-isolating at home from 14 days to 10 days.

People who have been fully vaccinated will be able to go outside as long as they test negative for the virus after 10 days following their arrival, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

Only shots developed by Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca are eligible, and a "vaccine passport" either issued in or recognized by Japan is required.

People traveling from any of 45 countries including Britain, India and the Philippines that Japan sees as having a heightened risk of introducing coronavirus variants had needed to spend three of the 14 days in a government-designated facility, but will no longer be required to do so if they are fully vaccinated.

Japan currently does not allow the entry of foreign nationals in principle, with arrivals mostly limited to Japanese citizens and foreign nationals already living in the country.

Kato said the relaxed quarantine rules were the first in a series of steps in "a review of our border measures."

"Going forward, we will consider allowing entry depending on the COVID-19 situation abroad, while taking steps including restrictions on movement and testing," he said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo