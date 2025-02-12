Japan to showcase MSDF frigate in Australia as it bids for contract

The Maritime Self-Defense Force will dispatch a cutting-edge warship to Australia later this month, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Wednesday, after Japan was shortlisted to build Canberra's new fleet of general-purpose frigates.

Tokyo apparently hopes to showcase the MSDF Mogami-class frigate's strengths as it proposed to build vessels based on the platform in a joint naval ship development project.

The frigate produced by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd can be operated by around 90 crew, half as many as similar vessels.

The MSDF's frigate Noshiro will sail from Monday to April 3, with it also planning a stop in the Philippines for joint training, according to the MSDF.

In November, the Australian government selected Japan's Mogami-class frigate and Germany's MEKO A200 frigate as candidates to replace its navy's Anzac-class frigates.

Japan and Australia have been enhancing defense cooperation, including joint training exercises between their forces amid China's increased military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

© KYODO