 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to showcase MSDF frigate in Australia as it bids for contract

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Maritime Self-Defense Force will dispatch a cutting-edge warship to Australia later this month, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Wednesday, after Japan was shortlisted to build Canberra's new fleet of general-purpose frigates.

Tokyo apparently hopes to showcase the MSDF Mogami-class frigate's strengths as it proposed to build vessels based on the platform in a joint naval ship development project.

The frigate produced by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd can be operated by around 90 crew, half as many as similar vessels.

The MSDF's frigate Noshiro will sail from Monday to April 3, with it also planning a stop in the Philippines for joint training, according to the MSDF.

In November, the Australian government selected Japan's Mogami-class frigate and Germany's MEKO A200 frigate as candidates to replace its navy's Anzac-class frigates.

Japan and Australia have been enhancing defense cooperation, including joint training exercises between their forces amid China's increased military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Timeless Marriage Advice For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Why So Many Marriages in Japan Are Sexless – And What You Can Do About It

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Valentine’s Day Gifts Japanese Men Want From Women

Savvy Tokyo