Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan to simplify immigration procedures for wealthy travelers

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government plans to simplify the immigration procedures for foreign travelers arriving in Japan by luxury transport such as private jets and super yachts usually used by the wealthy, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The move comes as the government hopes such affluent travelers will bring considerable spending power and help accelerate a postpandemic economic recovery, the sources said.

Currently, those arriving by private jet for tourism need to apply 10 days before landing in a Japanese airport. The government is considering shortening the period to three days, the same as entering for business purposes, the sources said.

Japan has 10 airports, including Haneda and Narita, which have facilities to process the entry of such travelers.

The government will also consider enabling operators of private jets to apply for flight, refueling and use of a hanger all in one stop, the sources said.

Super yachts and other private modes of travel by water are currently required to declare the number of crew and cargo every time they make a port call. Following the planned change, they will only need to do so upon entry and departure from Japan, according to the sources.

While some rural areas lack luxury hotels, high-end restaurants and high-quality cultural experiences, the Japan Tourism Agency plans to select ten model locations and support them in attracting hotels and developing products and services for the wealthy, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog